Many doctors wouldn’t believe, without multiple studies, that animals could transmit the virus, even though the virus was believed to have jumped from animals to people in the first place. Many doctors wouldn’t believe that children could transmit the virus, until it was proved in a controlled double-blind study, even though there has never been a virus that was contagious in adults but not kids. Many doctors still don’t believe the virus can enter the body through the eyes, because there hasn’t been a controlled double-blind study proving it, even though there’s widespread experience in emergency rooms that people without eye protection are more likely to catch it.