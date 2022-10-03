Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) did not, as the editorial claimed, instigate the policy or bypass the public input process. The policy was a result of legislation we introduced in 2020 that passed with bipartisan support. Under the previous patchwork of policies, transgender students sometimes experienced great harm because of a refusal to provide appropriate support in their schools. The legislation required the VDOE to develop model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public schools.

The VDOE held meetings in 2020 with parents, teachers, students and other community members. The draft policy was made available for public comment, with feedback from thousands of Virginians. The policy was developed using stakeholder and public input as well as evidence-based best practices in compliance with federal law.

The editorial’s suggestion that the board of education was somehow better suited to the work of developing the process because it was “independent” was puzzling given The Post’s reporting on Mr. Youngkin’s unprecedented effort to stack it with his own partisan selections.

All students deserve a safe and welcome learning environment that promotes their mental health and overall well-being. Treating transgender students consistent with their gender identity is critical. Virginia needs policies that protect and support our transgender youths.

We stand with thousands of students and parents from around the commonwealth and call on Mr. Youngkin to rescind his efforts to change our evidence-based model policies.

Jennifer B. Boysko, Hernon

The writer, a Democrat, represents parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties in the Virginia Senate.

Marcus B. Simon, Falls Church

The writer, a Democrat, represents Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County in the Virginia House of Delegates.

