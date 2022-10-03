With the ceremonial opening of its reconfigured westernmost segment, Interstate 66 construction is near completion. As with many recent Virginia interstate road projects, I-66 is being rebuilt primarily with private funds, a so-called public-private partnership. Tolls are used to reimburse the investors — both companies and private investors. Roads are typically configured with general lanes (free of tolls) and tolled express lanes.

Unfortunately, experience shows that tolls for driving the express lanes are priced out of reach of most motorists in Northern Virginia. Observations of I-66’s sister road Interstate 495 make it clear most drivers will shun the expensive tolls and sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic instead. One would hope that the reduction in traffic congestion would be a cornerstone of a $3.7 billion infrastructure project such as this.

Transurban, which operates the tolled interstates in and around Fairfax County, has been a huge disappointment, showing little interest or creativity in developing new or using existing traffic optimization models to lessen traffic congestion. For example, if Transurban lowered tolls, drivers in the general lanes might be encouraged to move into the express lanes, freeing up space and leading to higher speeds and less congestion in the general lanes. Carefully and incrementally reducing express-lane toll levels would not interfere with express-lane speed limits and would not have a major effect on overall toll revenue levels, but it could profoundly lessen traffic congestion.