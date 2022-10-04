Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here’s something you might not have expected to hear from the Food and Drug Administration: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. The FDA is warning that doing so could be dangerous — even fatal. This is in response to a TikTok challenge in which people boil a whole chicken in over-the-counter cough and cold medicine. This so-called Nyquil chicken challenge encourages other people to do the same and post about it using the hashtag #sleepychicken.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is,” the FDA’s news alert says. “But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body.”

Some have criticized the agency for drawing attention to something that did not seem to be widespread. But I think it was the right call. Even if the alert increased search interest in the challenge, it also made it virtually impossible to find content about it online that isn’t about how dangerous it is. In fact, TikTok has diverted searches for it to a warning about online challenges. That’s a public health success.

There’s another benefit to the FDA’s alert: It raises awareness that just because a medicine is available without a prescription, that does not make it unconditionally safe.

Consider acetaminophen, also known by its brand name, Tylenol. Acetaminophen is ubiquitous in pharmacies and readily available in many stores. It is used to reduce fever and alleviate aches and pains. It is also an active ingredient frequently combined with other medications such as Excedrin, an over-the-counter remedy for migraines, and some cough and cold medicines, including NyQuil.

Acetaminophen has many uses and is very safe in its appropriate dosages. But it can also cause terrible harm: Ingesting large quantities can lead to liver damage and death. Overdoses associated with acetaminophen result in 56,000 emergency room visits and more than 400 deaths per year. Globally, acetaminophen toxicity is the second-most-common cause of acute liver failure leading to liver transplantation. In the United States, it’s far and away the top cause.

Another common over-the-counter remedy is diphenhydramine. Usually referred to as its brand name, Benadryl, this is an antihistamine that’s used for allergy relief and to reduce itchiness. Like acetaminophen, it’s also combined with medications to treat cold and flu and to help with sleep.

Like acetaminophen, diphenhydramine has substantial benefits, but large amounts can be very dangerous. Taking too much at once can lead to heart palpitations, blurry vision, agitation and seizures. People who overdose can slip into a coma and die.

That’s exactly what occurred because of another social media campaign, dubbed the Benadryl challenge, in which young people ingested large amounts of diphenhydramine in an attempt to induce hallucinations. Some ERs reported an uptick in diphenhydramine overdoses after youths consumed many times the amount considered to be safe. In 2020, a 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma reportedly died while attempting the challenge.

There are three key takeaways from these tragic overdoses. First, be aware that all medicines, including those available without a prescription, can be dangerous in large amounts. Working in the ER, I’ve often seen a nonchalance in how patients perceive over-the-counter medicines. People might rush their children to the hospital if they got hold of Grandma’s blood pressure medicines, but they might not do so if they took fistfuls of antihistamines.

Similarly, those who attempt self-harm through medication are often surprised that doctors are most concerned by the amount of acetaminophen they took, not seemingly more powerful drugs such as opioids. To be sure, prescription medications such as blood pressure medicines and opioids can also cause severe harm when used inappropriately. But so can over-the-counter medications. People should lock up medications of all types and keep them away from young children. Those at risk for self-harm should be aware that acetaminophen can result in permanent and irreversible liver damage.

Second, know the ingredients of all the pills you are taking. Accidental overdoses can occur when individuals consume several medications that contain the same active ingredient. And be careful when mixing alcohol, sedatives and illicit substances such as cocaine and methamphetamines with medications. If you are unsure whether someone has ingested unsafe quantities of medicines, do not hesitate to call the poison control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Third, for parents and caregivers, keep an eye on your children’s social media accounts. Have discussions with them about how dangerous it can be to misuse medications. Explain how overdoses that cause permanent harm can occur with not only prescription medications but also ones easily available over the counter.

And, please, do not boil your chicken with NyQuil.

