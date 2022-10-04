This July, the league introduced the Guardian Cap, designed to give the wearer 10 percent additional protection from head injuries — 20 percent if two players colliding are both wearing the device. Though more head injuries happen to offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers, Mr. Tagovailoa’s injury proved that they can happen to any player. Why not mandate these protective devices at all games? Is it because nearly 70 percent of players are African American? Would protocols be different if 70 percent of players were White? There are three Black head coaches in the NFL. More than 95 percent of owners are White, with no African American owners in the league’s 102-year history. When will White consumers of this sport stop using Black and Brown bodies as entertainment and insist players are provided with the protection they deserve?