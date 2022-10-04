Thanks to David Von Drehle for advocating in his Oct. 2 op-ed, “Why a negotiated peace with Putin is the safest way out,” a negotiated settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I agree that it is the best option.
NATO’s expansion to include countries from the old Warsaw Pact must have encouraged paranoid thinking in the Kremlin.
Gabe Sucher, Rockville
A negotiated peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin might be the “safest way out” of the war in Ukraine, but not because “you can’t rebuild [a military strength that] never was” nor with Ukraine accepting “lines limited to the pre-February status quo.”
Adolf Hitler “rebuilt” military strength after his country lost a war via its flawed military. Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Hitler shows that allowing Mr. Putin to keep his pre-February gains will lead him to try again. Instead, Ukraine could offer three major terms for three in return. Ukraine could offer (1) with NATO concurrence, no strategic weapons allowed on its territory, (2) with European Union concurrence, sanctions are lifted and Russia gets most favorable trade status, and (3) Russia gets sovereign right to its naval base in Crimea (like Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea). In return, Russia could offer (1) formal acceptance of the pre-2014 boundaries of Ukraine, (2) acceptance of Ukraine joining NATO, and (3) acceptance of Ukraine joining the European Union. This agreement gives Russia security relative to NATO and its naval base in Crimea and enables rebuilding its economy. Ukraine gets to retain its territory, NATO protection and E.U. economic benefits.
A Marshall Plan is needed for Ukraine: Russia should pay, but its post-sanctions economy will be too weak.
Patrick McGregor, Millersville
Opinion writers on the war in Ukraine
1/7
I fiercely object to David Von Drehle‘s assertion that the West must help Russian President Vladimir Putin negotiate peace. This sentiment smacks of the same sad thinking as then-President George H.W. Bush’s speech arguing against Ukrainian independence in the 1990s. Today, NATO and the United States have to force Mr. Putin out of Ukraine with the truth and stop his cruel effort to remake the Soviet empire.
Yes, Ukraine desperately needs military assistance. However, since Vladimir Lenin instituted it years ago, dezinformatsiya has been Russia’s strongest weapon. Mr. Putin can blackmail the West with threats of nuclear war. What if he invades Poland and tells NATO not to intervene or he will use the nukes? The time is now to tell Mr. Putin to remove all his troops.
Mr. Putin’s assertions that Ukraine can’t join the West is pure nonsense and the rantings of a madman. Mr. Von Drehle thinks that someone worse could come along if Mr. Putin is somehow overthrown? Let’s stay in the present and stop the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians. It is time to set the record straight and challenge Mr. Putin now with counter-dezinformatsiya — the truth.
Paulius Klimas, North Potomac
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.