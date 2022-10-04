Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a dozen years, internal and external audits of the Washington subway’s communications systems — the basic tools that enable transit workers to talk with each other and the public — have spotlighted troubles that could endanger employees’ and passengers’ lives, especially in emergencies. For just as long, officials have said the problems are being addressed and have issued assurances that safety is the top priority for Metro, which runs the country’s third-busiest transit system.

Enough empty promises. Metro needs a safety-culture overhaul. The question is whether its new general manager, Randy Clarke, is up to the job.

Curiously, Mr. Clarke, who came from running a much smaller system in Austin, played down safety on the very day he was sworn in to his job in July. “You won’t hear me talk a lot about safety, because I actually believe you will never run service that is not safe,” Mr. Clarke said. “So they’re not a binary thing to choose between. We are running safe service or the service should not run.”

That remark was heedless of Metro’s past. The system has struggled with safety problems for years; hence its numerous mishaps and accidents, including fatal ones. By soft-pedaling safety, Mr. Clarke sends the wrong message to subway employees who have been repeatedly implicated in neglecting procedures, problems and protocols.

This issue is not ancient history. In April, Metro’s regulatory agency found that train operators and supervisors work in “a culture that accepts noncompliance with written operational rules, instructions, and manuals.” In February, the same regulator, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, concluded in a 74-page audit that Metro’s haphazard approach to emergencies puts first responders and riders at risk. A year ago, the same commission discovered that Metro mechanics, engineers and technicians keep slipshod records and ignore safety procedures when they maintain, inspect or rebuild rail cars — a problem that contributed to two trains separating in 2020.

When Mr. Clarke says he is disinclined to talk publicly about safety, passengers may be justified in booking an Uber.

The latest sign of Metro’s safety dysfunction, again highlighted by the regulatory commission, is among the more alarming. In a new audit, the commission discovered that Metro officials essentially ignore documented problems in its communications systems. Incredibly, the audit reported, some Metro supervisors have even tried to avoid approving inspection forms when they are submitted, “because they are unable to personally verify the work and fear possible future implications should a safety event occur.” Translated, that means that the agency’s managers lack faith in their own employees’ commitment or competence to fix safety problems after they are identified.

The same report contains a variety of other frightening findings, including that inspectors found “no trouble” in response to nearly half the specific reports they received of problems with Metro’s radio communications in December last year.

There are few more surefire recipes for danger than unreliable communications networks in transit systems that might prevent workers from talking to each other, and to passengers, during emergencies. Mr. Clarke, take note.

