Opinion Trump didn’t deserve a first chance, never mind a second one

October 4, 2022 at 4:19 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump speaks Oct. 1 at a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Mich. (Sarah Rice for The Washington Post)

Gary Abernathy was fascinated by former president Donald Trump as “someone breaking all the standard rules and succeeding.” Mr. Abernathy failed in his Oct. 2 op-ed, “Trump had his chance and blew it. Move on.,” to acknowledge the danger that Mr. Trump left in the wake of his presidency. He soft-pedaled the phone call Mr. Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying it “should have brought a censure resolution at most.”

Voters have to come to terms with the fact that Mr. Trump doesn’t just break standard rules; he skirts the law. We have yet to learn the extent of the damage done to national security through classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. He continues to rally his supporters with repeated lies about the 2020 election being stolen. He continues to stoke hatred through postings on his social media platform.

Mr. Abernathy doesn’t regret “giving Trump a chance.” That chance nearly destroyed our democracy and might still do so, if his supporters don’t move on. Let’s hope they do.

Nila Vehar, Chevy Chase

