Gary Abernathy was fascinated by former president Donald Trump as “someone breaking all the standard rules and succeeding.” Mr. Abernathy failed in his Oct. 2 op-ed, “ Trump had his chance and blew it. Move on. ,” to acknowledge the danger that Mr. Trump left in the wake of his presidency. He soft-pedaled the phone call Mr. Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying it “should have brought a censure resolution at most.”

Voters have to come to terms with the fact that Mr. Trump doesn’t just break standard rules; he skirts the law. We have yet to learn the extent of the damage done to national security through classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. He continues to rally his supporters with repeated lies about the 2020 election being stolen. He continues to stoke hatred through postings on his social media platform.