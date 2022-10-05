The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Fighting fires is necessary

October 5, 2022 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
Firefighters watch a backfire operation while battling the Mosquito fire near Volcanoville, Calif., on Sept. 9. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg News)

David Von Drehle’s Sept. 25 Sunday Opinion column, “How to prevent deadly wildfires? Stop fighting fires.,” painted an incomplete and inaccurate picture of wildfire prevention.

As a forester in California for more than 20 years, and whose former home burned to the ground, I’ve experienced these fires firsthand. I’ve seen the devastation they can cause to people’s lives, and the impacts they can have on homes, property and wildlife. My conclusion? We need to fight fires. We need to do it effectively, and we need to do it immediately.

Mr. Von Drehle failed to provide evidence, examples or research to support his argument. In California alone, more than 365,000 acres have burned this year and 880 structures have been either damaged or destroyed — and we still have months left in fire season. His argument was dangerous and irresponsible.

I suggest Mr. Von Drehle spend some time in the West, talking to homeowners who have lost everything, business owners who are financially struggling and the vulnerable populations growing sicker from smoke inhalation. Leave the firefighting advice to the people on the ground who have been there, have experienced the worst effects and know that we must keep fighting fires.

Matt Dias, Sacramento

The writer is head of the California Forestry Association.

