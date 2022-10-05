David Von Drehle’s Sept. 25 Sunday Opinion column, “How to prevent deadly wildfires? Stop fighting fires.,” painted an incomplete and inaccurate picture of wildfire prevention.
Mr. Von Drehle failed to provide evidence, examples or research to support his argument. In California alone, more than 365,000 acres have burned this year and 880 structures have been either damaged or destroyed — and we still have months left in fire season. His argument was dangerous and irresponsible.
I suggest Mr. Von Drehle spend some time in the West, talking to homeowners who have lost everything, business owners who are financially struggling and the vulnerable populations growing sicker from smoke inhalation. Leave the firefighting advice to the people on the ground who have been there, have experienced the worst effects and know that we must keep fighting fires.
Matt Dias, Sacramento
The writer is head of the California Forestry Association.