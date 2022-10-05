Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Control of the House of Representatives might be determined this November not by the issues of abortion, democracy or inflation, but by cement and methane. Okay, I exaggerate a bit, but two of the most tightly contested House races in the country are a reminder that the 10,000-feet view of the 2022 election can easily miss what is happening on the ground — in places such as Allentown and Bethlehem, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, all venerable Pennsylvania factory towns.

The first two are in Democratic Rep. Susan Wild’s district, the others part of Democratic Rep. Matthew Cartwright’s. Wild’s constituents just barely voted for Joe Biden in 2020, while Cartwright’s backed President Donald Trump by four percentage points.

In a Republican wave election, Wild and Cartwright would likely be among the first casualties. But both of them now have a fighting chance. This gives Democrats a margin of hope in their uphill climb to hold the House — and brings us to cement and methane.

Contrary to the view that Democrats are running away from economic issues, Wild and Cartwright both led with jobs, prices and incomes when I interviewed them this week.

“This is a manufacturing district to its core,” Wild told me. “It started with Bethlehem Steel and Mack Trucks. … We have just got amazing, cutting-edge manufacturers here in the district that provide not only great paying jobs, but they are producing products that are used all over the country and all over the world.”

One of those products, she said, makes the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress enacted “huge” in her area, “home to one of the largest cement industries in the United States.”

“Needless to say, cement folks are pretty happy with the infrastructure act,” she added. “Their biggest problem is going to be, can they supply enough to keep up with the demand that they are going to be seeing? Which is not such a bad problem to have.”

Wild, in a rematch with Republican businesswoman Lisa Scheller, also touts the Chips and Science Act as “one of the best things that happened to my district” because of its growing semiconductor industry.

Cartwright brought up inflation himself when I asked him about his race. “This inflation that we have, it's real, it hurts.” While its roots are in the pandemic and its effects are global, he said, “There's no denying that it's here irrespective of the causes. It is what it is. People are really struggling under it.”

He had to run ahead of Biden in 2020 to defeat former Trump administration official Jim Bognet, his foe again this year. So he has done something unconventional for a Democrat. He has advertised aggressively on gas prices. Cartwright’s campaign gave a heavy run to an ad touting a bill he supported in the House that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to “go after the big oil companies that are gouging people.”

It also plugs his support for a new plant being built in his district by Texas-based Nacero Inc. that would “turn local shale gas into regular car gas.”

Turning methane into auto fuel, Cartwright noted, is “a heck of a lot greener than simply refining heavy black oil.”

The ad’s bottom line: “Lots of jobs and cheaper gas.”

The Wild and Cartwright races matter not only to the Democrats’ majority, but also as indicators of the party’s ability to hold on in White, working-class areas where Trump increased Republican support.

“I never did think ill of the people who voted for President Trump around here,” Cartwright said. “Instead, I took the approach that these people are hurting. They are my people.”

But the spillover of Trumpist election denial is being felt down-ballot, Wild said, because of the extremism of Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Doug Mastriano. Even voters worried about inflation, she said, expressed “deep concern about what this state would be like if somebody who was at the January 6 insurrection is allowed to become governor.”

Mastriano is running well behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro even as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are locked in one of the country’s most bitter Senate races.

For Democrats such as Wild and Cartwright in 50/50 districts, the challenge is to be just distant enough from their party (Wild’s ads tout her as “moderate and bipartisan”) while also warning of the danger of a Republican victory.

Cartwright’s solution is to separate Republican voters from their leaders. “There's a big difference between local people down on their luck choosing to vote Republican in an election or two,” he said, “and the Republican politicians down inside the beltway. They have no good plans. They have no answers.”

If Cartwright and Wild hang on to their seats — and especially if the Democrats beat the odds and hang on to their House majority — that will a major reason.

