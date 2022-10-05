I’m not sure what to make of Karen Tumulty’s Oct. 3 op-ed, “ Trump’s attack against McConnell sets new low .” Though I share her concern about the incendiary language that former president Donald Trump used in his recent criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — “DEATH WISH” is a loaded phrase — I can’t help but be surprised at her swashbuckling defense of Mr. McConnell.

Mr. McConnell has more than made his bed when it comes to his relationship with Mr. Trump. Mr. McConnell’s actions — be they the despicable, hypocritical actions of a sycophant (blocking the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court and then expediting Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination; voting against impeachment of Mr. Trump after Jan. 6, 2021, despite his condemnation of Mr. Trump’s incitement of the insurrection on that day) or honorable (supporting the Electoral Count Reform Act) — are about one thing and one thing only: political expediency.