Urging restraint in using U.N. Security Council vetoes puts President Biden on the right side of history. It is not a “self-defeating idea,” as stated in the Oct. 3 editorial “A self-defeating idea — literally.” The veto of the permanent five members was surely a compromise in the creation of the Security Council. A better structure would have offered a voice to all nations, much as the U.S. Senate does for all states.
To fix a Security Council hamstrung by vetoes, require that at least two of the permanent members join for an effective veto. To gain their concession, offer each a one-time election of another nation as permanent Security Council member.
William Sherman, Charlottesville