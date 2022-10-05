The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The veto was a feature of the U.N. Security Council, not a bug

October 5, 2022 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
The United Nations headquarters building on March 1 in New York. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Urging restraint in using U.N. Security Council vetoes puts President Biden on the right side of history. It is not a “self-defeating idea,” as stated in the Oct. 3 editorial “A self-defeating idea — literally.” The veto of the permanent five members was surely a compromise in the creation of the Security Council. A better structure would have offered a voice to all nations, much as the U.S. Senate does for all states.

To fix a Security Council hamstrung by vetoes, require that at least two of the permanent members join for an effective veto. To gain their concession, offer each a one-time election of another nation as permanent Security Council member.

William Sherman, Charlottesville

