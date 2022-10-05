Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia has the longest undeveloped U.S. coastline on the Atlantic Ocean along the Eastern Shore and the False Cape area in Virginia Beach. Big storms over the years destroyed homes and clubs on the Eastern Shore barrier islands. Some homes were moved to the mainland. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A settlement at False Cape also failed. That area is a land link in southern Virginia Beach to North Carolina that separates Back Bay from the Atlantic Ocean.

The barrier islands are owned and managed by federal, state and public conservation programs. False Cape is a more-than-4,300-acre state park.

The United Nations has recognized these islands as an international biosphere reserve. We have problems in other states with the overdevelopment of such lands along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf coasts. The country needs a national discussion about the future of such areas given the realities of rising sea levels and warming ocean waters resulting in the horrible damage from big storms such as what just took place in Florida.

Rodger Provo, Fredericksburg

The near-collapse of Florida’s flood insurance system, as reported in the Oct. 1 news article “Florida’s insurance woes could make Ian’s economic wrath even worse,” reminded me of a similar crisis in the 19th century. The introduction of electric and gas utilities into buildings caused a catastrophic increase in building fires, prompting a crisis in the fire insurance business.

The insurance industry formed the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a nonprofit, independent organization. The NFPA wrote standards for installing gas and electricity service in buildings. Insurers then set rates based on whether a building complied with these voluntary standards, making that industry an effective private regulator of building safety. The NFPA standards ultimately became the basis for governmental building codes.

The insurance industry could facilitate the drafting of effective, rigorous standards for building safety and integrity in the face of flooding. Insurance would be reasonably priced only for buildings that met such standards.

It might be next to impossible to put reasonably priced, flood-protected buildings where major flooding is a regular threat; this could provide grounds for a refusal to insure buildings in such locations, halting the unreasonable construction of new buildings in such locations. As one who objects to paying (through taxes) for the irrational construction of buildings on floodplains, I would welcome such a policy — even though it would discourage development in Florida and other vulnerable places.

The federal flood insurance program is a failure. Action is required from the insurance industry and the federal government to respond to this crisis.

Carl E. Nash, Washington

The writer was a senior executive at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

