Step up inspections of formula plants.

The shortfalls at the Sturgis plant suggest that FDA inspections should happen more frequently and unpredictably. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), who has closely scrutinized the formula shortage in her role as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, introduced a bill in June proposing inspections no less than every six months and surprise inspections at least once a year.

But to inspect more facilities more frequently — and to keep formula not just safe but available — the FDA needs additional people. Susan Mayne, the director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said the extra staff included in the agency’s 2022 fiscal budget was a step in the right direction. But that funding didn’t anticipate the formula shortage or the possibility that the agency would be asked to do more to regulate the formula marketplace.

Earlier this year, in another bill, DeLauro pushed to allocate $28 million to the FDA specifically to address the formula shortage. But it stalled in the Senate, where lawmakers expressed skepticism about what more money would do “to solve some long-term problems” at the agency, as Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) put it.

There are reasons to be frustrated with the FDA: Although a whistleblower reached out with concerns about Abbott’s Sturgis facility in October 2021, officials said that report didn’t surface for months because of “issues” in the agency’s mailroom. That failure should prompt a hard look at the FDA’s reporting systems, so agency leaders and inspectors can quickly and easily spot patterns of safety complaints, and so they have incentives to promptly respond to whistleblowers.