Lawmakers and regulators have moved to tackle different facets of the shortage. But no single contributor to the crisis can be separated from the others. A more muscular and flexible regulatory approach is a precondition for a healthier, more competitive formula marketplace. And a diversified marketplace makes it easier for regulators to enforce safety measures without fear of causing downstream pain.
What follows is a road map for uniting these efforts and making sure American parents don’t have to fear that they might not be able to feed their babies.
Create an early warning system for formula contamination.
Cronobacter sakazakii is a fast-mutating bacteria that can live in dry formula. Since September 2021, it sickened at least four and killed at least two babies who had consumed formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Mich., leading to a voluntary recall and temporary closure of the facility. (Strains of cronobacter were found at that plant, though Abbott has noted the strains did not match those discovered in the sick children.)
Despite the potentially debilitating consequences to babies who drink tainted formula, there is no national requirement for doctors and labs to alert authorities when they diagnose infections caused by cronobacter.
The Food and Drug Administration, which regulates the industry, can’t act on reports it doesn’t get. The fix: Add cronobacter to the list of about 120 “notifiable” diseases and conditions doctors must report to public health officials, to make it easier to trace the pathogen’s spread and its different strains.
That data could help scientists answer vital questions: Where else does cronobacter linger? Can formula be treated to curtail — or eliminate — low-probability, but still devastating, recalls and factory shutdowns?
Step up inspections of formula plants.
The shortfalls at the Sturgis plant suggest that FDA inspections should happen more frequently and unpredictably. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), who has closely scrutinized the formula shortage in her role as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, introduced a bill in June proposing inspections no less than every six months and surprise inspections at least once a year.
But to inspect more facilities more frequently — and to keep formula not just safe but available — the FDA needs additional people. Susan Mayne, the director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said the extra staff included in the agency’s 2022 fiscal budget was a step in the right direction. But that funding didn’t anticipate the formula shortage or the possibility that the agency would be asked to do more to regulate the formula marketplace.
Earlier this year, in another bill, DeLauro pushed to allocate $28 million to the FDA specifically to address the formula shortage. But it stalled in the Senate, where lawmakers expressed skepticism about what more money would do “to solve some long-term problems” at the agency, as Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) put it.
There are reasons to be frustrated with the FDA: Although a whistleblower reached out with concerns about Abbott’s Sturgis facility in October 2021, officials said that report didn’t surface for months because of “issues” in the agency’s mailroom. That failure should prompt a hard look at the FDA’s reporting systems, so agency leaders and inspectors can quickly and easily spot patterns of safety complaints, and so they have incentives to promptly respond to whistleblowers.
While lawmakers and the public are right to seek assurances that future investments in the FDA won’t be wasted by broken processes, it would be a mistake to starve the agency into incompetence as punishment for past problems.
Need to shut down a factory? Make sure there’s a contingency plan.
Very few U.S. companies make baby formula, and their manufacturing is concentrated in a small number of facilities. Yet even by this standard, it was madness to allow about 20 percent of U.S. formula to be made in a single location, as happened with Abbott’s Sturgis plant. And it’s tragic that anyone faced this choice: Risk babies’ health by leaving potentially contaminated infant formula on the market? Or risk their health by shutting down a major source of infant food?
Steven M. Solomon, director of the FDA’s veterinary medicine division, acknowledged in a Sept. 20 review that inspectors who evaluate compliance “receive limited infant formula-specific training.” He also noted that availability isn’t typically a consideration in safety enforcement, which might be fine for other foods — recall a bad batch of romaine and there’s still plenty of lettuce for sale — but not for baby formula.
To correct this problem, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) introduced a bill that would require the FDA to present a contingency plan to keep formula available if a recall will affect more than 10 percent of supply.
But it’s one thing to insist on contingency plans and another to implement them. Requiring a 10 percent backfill in the case of a major recall presumes other companies can make up that slack — and this simply isn’t the case.
This means that market concentration itself becomes a safety issue during a shortage: Without formula, hungry babies could be hospitalized when they don’t have enough to eat.
The FDA should not be in a position where it’s choosing between vigorous safety enforcement and a stable supply of infant formula. The solution? Foster a more competitive marketplace — and here, multiple federal agencies can help.
Create more resilient manufacturing operations.
During Abbott’s shutdown, the company’s competitors took advantage of the Biden administration’s invocation of the Defense Production Act to access ingredients and materials, prioritized products with the quickest turnaround times and sped deliveries to stores.
But what the industry really needs is more manufacturing lines, which would enable others to step up production if one goes offline. The four incumbent companies that supply 90 percent of American baby formula — including Abbott and Perrigo, which manufactures every store brand formula in the United States — must diversify their manufacturing operations.
Initiatives such as the federal Manufacturing Extension Partnership program, intended to help small- and medium-size businesses improve their resilience and to harden supply chains, could help with risk assessments. And the Agriculture Department’s grant program to improve meat and poultry facilities and strengthen the food supply chain could be a useful model for the formula industry.
Expand consumer choice.
If a company wants to introduce a new or reformulated infant formula, it must not only come up with a recipe but also demonstrate that the product is nutritionally adequate. Then, it must submit a detailed application to the FDA 90 days before it intends to bring that product to market, though it can take longer for the FDA respond. That’s a lengthy process — especially if it ends in rejection.
The federal government ought to proactively help more formula makers through this arduous process of product development and regulatory review.
None of the five formula company founders or CEOs I spoke with want less safety regulation. Instead, they’d like what Laura Modi, CEO of the direct-to-consumer formula company Bobbie, called “regulation support.”
Stefanik’s bill would require quick responses to applications from formula manufacturers. A better-staffed FDA could provide more detailed feedback when an application fails and connect firms to resources in other federal departments. A more muscular FDA could also proactively certify suppliers of ingredients, so newly approved companies wouldn’t face additional delays.
If the federal government wants to encourage companies to open their own factories, officials might consider providing financial support to nascent firms during the long development and approval process. Some, such as ByHeart — which opened its plant during the shortage and is the first new U.S. formula producer in 15 years — might have the backing to spend six years developing and testing a recipe, and then getting a factory certified. Most won’t. Agencies, for instance, could alert companies to opportunities such as contracts to supply the Federal Emergency Management Agency with formula.
Open the market to foreign companies.
Standing up new U.S. companies will take time. So let’s not rely solely on them.
Earlier this year, the FDA opened the U.S. market to overseas firms on an emergency basis, and on Sept. 30, it set a path for those companies to stay here permanently. Those that won approval, including Bubs Australia and Kendamil, will have until 2025 to come into full compliance with FDA rules on issues such as labeling. And the FDA will continue reviewing applications from companies that didn’t make it in during the initial process.
Past obstacles to foreign companies have also included tariffs (some of which were lifted during the shortage) and differences in regulations and nutritional requirements. If ever there were a time to resolve these differences, it’s now.
Reexamine WIC — but don’t blow it up.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a major purchaser of formula through state-level contracts that come up for rebid every four years. It would be a mistake to abandon the single-source contracts that secure deep savings for WIC, allowing it to provide more benefits to more participants. Instead, those contracts can encourage corporate good behavior.
States could require bidders to have contingency plans in case of a recall, or to diversify their manufacturing lines, if they want to compete for contracts. The resiliency requirements could be higher for larger companies that intend to serve more WIC participants, so newer, smaller companies aren’t locked out of the bidding process. And USDA could help prepare prospective bidders.
The sweeping changes proposed here won’t be easy to implement. Comprehensive reform will require stakeholders to set aside ideological preconceptions, reassess their financial interests and do what’s best for children. In other words: They’ll have to act a lot more like parents.
