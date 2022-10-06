Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Peter R. Orszag, the chief executive of financial advisory at Lazard, served as director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2009 to 2010. Theodore Bunzel is managing director and co-head of geopolitical advisory at Lazard. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Biden administration’s proposed price cap on Russian oil, which the European Union agreed to on Wednesday, might seem too clever by half. But it’s worth trying for a simple reason: It’s better than any alternative.

This is a time-sensitive issue, as we’re facing a global energy shock. OPEC and its allies also announced on Wednesday that they will slash oil production, despite pleas from the Biden administration, which will likely result in higher gas prices. The price cap also seeks to address the European Union’s ban on insuring ships transporting Russian oil, set to go into effect in December, that would have essentially put a hard-stop to most Russian exports.

The price cap will modify the insurance ban, providing a much-needed release valve for the expected supply shock. The general scheme is to allow Western insurers, shippers and financiers to continue facilitating the export of Russian oil around the world but only below a price cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel for crude oil (close to Russia’s $40 marginal cost of production). The idea is twofold: Keep Russia’s oil flowing into global markets while also reducing the amount of revenue fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

Why would we want Russian oil to continue to flow at all? Well, unfortunately, because we need it. The hard truth is that the global economy is tottering on the edge of recession, with Europe particularly vulnerable to energy prices. The withdrawal of Russian oil exports would create an energy supply shock that would not only exacerbate economic distress but also fray Western unity against Russia’s war in Ukraine. This helps explain why Ukrainians have been supportive of the price cap: It will hit Russia’s oil revenue without throwing the global economy into a tailspin.

Still, the price cap idea has some serious obstacles. Implementation will be leaky. Buyers such as China, India and Turkey might try to work around the cap by taking non-Western shipping insurance and services or by cutting side deals to pay Russians indirectly. Oil importers might also resort to significant corruption and rent-seeking. And perhaps most alarmingly, Russia could shut off some of its maritime oil exports in protest.

But there are reasons to believe it will not be so easy for Russia to work around the price cap. Yes, Russia will find ways to export some of its oil through shadow tankers, and China will use its own tankers and insurance, avoiding Western services. And yes, some countries might be willing to accept alternative forms of insurance being developed by Russia and others. But Russia’s extensive reliance on Western providers will be hard to replace.

For example, the Institute of International Finance estimates that Greek oil tankers alone accounted for 55 percent of capacity leaving Russia between March and August. Moreover, about half of Russian maritime crude oil exports are shipped from Russia’s Baltic or Arctic ports, passing through the Danish straits or Strait of Gibraltar and often heading through the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal to destinations such as India. Making this long journey without Western services will be exceedingly difficult.

Plus, even if Russia finds a way to work around the price cap for most of its exports, the cap’s existence gives negotiators in China, India, Turkey and other emerging markets significant leverage to drive down prices. We’re already starting to see this dynamic at play, for example, in Russia’s recent long-term contract negotiations with Indonesia and others. In that sense, the policy is already “working.”

Finally, Russia is unlikely to protest the price cap with a significant, sustained cut in its oil exports. For one thing, Putin needs the revenue (even at a lower price). Russia has traditionally relied on oil and gas exports for 45 percent of its federal budget revenue, with oil revenue three times that of gas revenue. This dependence on oil has only been enhanced by the Kremlin’s decision to shut off gas supplies to Europe and increase military spending on mobilization and escalation in Ukraine.

In addition, Russia could impair its long-term productive capacity if it shuts in millions of barrels per day. Russian storage is limited and already mostly full. It’s not easy to turn oil wells on and off, particularly in Siberia and northern Russia, where such a stoppage could freeze and damage infrastructure. (The country did shut in nearly 2 million barrels per day of production during the pandemic, but this might be harder to replicate after finally getting production back to pre-covid levels.)

The bottom line is that, at a moment when economic clouds are darkening, we need to avoid an unnecessary oil supply shock. Europe is heading into a tough winter, with sky-high gas and electricity prices and a looming recession. Even if it seems distasteful, finding a way to keep Russian oil flowing — but at a reduced price — could prove essential to fortifying Western unity and support for Ukraine. The proposed price cap is the best option we have.

