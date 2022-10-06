Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The extent to which Republican election deniers will appear on the ballot in November is horrifying. The Post reports that nearly 300 nominees openly challenge President Biden’s election, a profound lie that threatens the core of our electoral politics. This means that after the midterms, federal and state offices will be infested with individuals who are willing to lie about the 2020 election or too deluded to understand there was zero evidence of fraud.

Worse is the tepid response from Republicans who know better.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) remains the shining exception that proves the rule of Republican cowardice. In addition to calling out the “Putin wing” of her party and Fox News for spreading Russian propaganda (disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor), she slammed Arizona Republican candidates on Wednesday at an appearance at Arizona State University hosted by the McCain Institute.

“You have a candidate for governor in Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state in Mark Finchem, both of whom have said ... that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it,” Cheney said. She warned: “The country is at the edge of an abyss. If we don’t reject this appeasement of antidemocratic forces, we are going to go over the edge.”

She continued, “They’ve looked at all of that — the law, the facts and the rulings, the courts — and they’ve said it doesn’t matter to them. And if you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand, we all have to understand, that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honor elections.”

In fact, Cheney declared that she would vote for Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, or Adrian Fontes, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state. “For almost 40 years now, I’ve been voting Republican. I don’t know if I have ever voted for a Democrat,” she said. “But if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would for governor and secretary of state.” (One does question how she remains in a party that puts nearly 300 election deniers on the ballot, but perhaps she’s hoping she can help shrink the number who will win.)

For good measure, she also denounced Republicans coming to Arizona to campaign for election deniers. “[Virginia Gov.] Glenn Youngkin should not come here and campaign for Kari Lake.” She also faulted Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), who “absolutely knows that what he’s advocating is unconstitutional.” She added, "there have to be consequences.”

Will Cheney travel around the country to contest other deniers in her party? Perhaps, but even if she did, there are too many for one person. And that raises another question: Where are her father’s old allies hiding? Former president George W. Bush, former Florida governor Jeb Bush, former GOP governors in key states (e.g., John Kasich in Ohio, Rick Snyder and John Engler in Michigan) and other former Republican senators and House members have not lined up to support Cheney and call out deniers.

It’s unfathomable that former officials who can no longer suffer political harm would remain mute in the face of the debacle for democracy that Cheney raises. All they need to say is, “I agree with Cheney. Don’t vote for any of these people.” Really, is simple honesty and patriotism that hard?

