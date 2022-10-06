The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Is the pandemic over? Dr. Leana Wen answers your questions on covid-19.

By
Contributing columnist
October 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen will be online on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.ET to answer reader questions on the coronavirus pandemic, boosters, masking, public health and more. Submit your questions and comments below.

Looking for more?

Recent columns by Dr. Wen:

Read Dr. Wen’s July 20, June 17, March 30 and Jan. 13 Q&As.

Sign up for the Checkup With Dr. Wen newsletter | Guidance on navigating the pandemic and other public health challenges

Reader Q&As with columnists

Recent Q&As:

Submit a question:

See all Washington Post Reader Q&As

Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

Loading...