Yet another court has ruled unlawful the Obama-era protections for “dreamers,” or immigrants in the United States without authorization who were brought here as children. The program looks increasingly likely to get struck down within the next year. Congress must stop dithering, stop finger-pointing and finally provide a permanent legal fix for these sympathetic young immigrants.

They are here on borrowed time.

For decades, Congress has hemmed and hawed over the dreamers’ fate. For most people in this unlucky population, the United States is the only country they have ever known, the only culture they are conversant in, and the only economy they have invested in. But, through no fault of their own, they don’t have formal status, just a patchwork of protections that are under constant legal threat.

Many immigration issues are divisive. Protecting dreamers is not. Virtually every poll conducted on the subject finds that Americans of all political persuasions favor granting dreamers some form of permanent legal status, including a path to citizenship. Even Trumpers are on board, surveys show. Faith groups, law enforcement officials, employers, national security experts and other major constituencies besides typical bleeding-heart immigration advocates have urged Congress repeatedly to grant these young immigrants greater legal certainty.

Unfortunately — as is the case on so many issues — Congress has abdicated its responsibility to act. Instead, the executive branch has been tasked with devising temporary workarounds.

In 2012, the Obama administration announced a sort of Band-Aid solution, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA offers some of these young immigrants access to (temporary) work permits and protections from deportation, which must be frequently renewed. Eligibility extends only to those who meet certain age and educational requirements, have lived here continuously since 2007 and pose no threat to public safety, among other conditions.

This program was generally expected to be a stopgap while Congress worked on broader immigration reforms or at least a pathway to citizenship for dreamers; so far, neither has materialized.

In the decade since it was introduced, DACA has weathered multiple legal challenges — including from a coalition of red states led by Texas, as well as attempted repeal by President Donald Trump. For now, the program remains mostly intact while the red-state challenge wends its way through the courts. But DACA’s days look numbered.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled on Wednesday that the original DACA program is illegal because there was no “clear congressional authorization” for it. The judges sent the case back to a lower court for further review of some recent revisions to the program. But based on this latest ruling, even the updated version of DACA is expected to get struck down. (The 5th Circuit judges declared DACA to be “manifestly contrary” to federal immigration law.) The case might well reach the Supreme Court this term or next, at which point many legal experts anticipate the court’s conservative majority will terminate the program.

Exactly what this might mean for the 600,000 current DACA recipients is unclear — that is, how quickly they would be forced out of their jobs or subject to deportation orders. Mass confusion and chaos, at minimum, are almost certain for these immigrants and their families — as well as the communities that rely on them as workers, bosses, entrepreneurs, congregants, neighbors and friends.

With DACA’s demise possibly imminent, will Congress finally be motivated to intervene and pass a more permanent solution?

Templates for fixes abound. Various popular legislative efforts, including the so-called Dream Act, have been kicking around Congress since at least 2001. Democratic lawmakers overwhelmingly support passing such a bill, but they don’t have enough votes on their own to get it through the Senate, given procedural rules requiring 60 votes.

Some Republican lawmakers have endorsed granting permanent legal status to dreamers, but not enough of them have been willing to cooperate on a fix — despite widespread support among their own constituents. Maybe these lawmakers are too cowardly to take a stand; or perhaps they want to hold on to dreamers as a bargaining chip for other concerns. The result is that this issue, and dreamers’ precarious livelihoods, continue to volley back and forth between the executive branch and the judiciary.

This is hardly the only immigration issue on which Republican politicians have complained about executive overreach yet been reluctant to exercise their own powers. Other vulnerable, sympathetic populations of immigrants — such as the Afghan allies who were temporarily “paroled” into the United States — are stuck in their own legal limbo unless and until Congress acts.

But it’s always easier for politicians to grandstand over everyone else’s immigration policy choices than to produce solutions of their own.

