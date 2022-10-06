Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a denizen of Blue America, allow me to offer a message to the people of Florida from here in the nation’s capital: You’re welcome. You’ve suffered a terrible natural disaster, and we’re here to help. That was the message President Biden brought to Florida when Hurricane Ian hit; his White House took a series of actions to expedite aid to the affected areas, and he promised that the federal government would pay 100 percent of the cost of cleanup in the worst-hit counties.

It’s no more than we expect a president to do, and it’s what the Republicans who dominate the state’s politics, starting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, asked for. Biden even explicitly praised DeSantis’s handling of the disaster. Given the venom DeSantis usually hurls at Biden, it would have been understandable if the president had declined to be so complimentary even as they were pledging to work together.

Not everyone is feeling thankful, however. Before Biden arrived in Florida, DeSantis groused that the “national regime media” were hoping the storm would do more destruction and kill more people because if it did they’d be able to “use it to pursue their political agenda.”

DeSantis didn’t explain how that was supposed to work. But presumably, in this fantasy, the vicious “regime media” would be able to use dead Floridians to make DeSantis himself look bad.

The fact that the worst-hit areas of Florida are deeply Republican hasn’t mattered to the federal response, nor should it. The man who lost his home and told the New York Times that “our governor is the greatest … I’m not a Biden fan at all” is just as deserving of federal aid as anyone else.

So this is a good time to consider how toxic the geographic hostility has become — and few have been as enthusiastic about it as DeSantis. His recent stunt of luring migrants from Texas with false promises and sending them to Martha’s Vineyard was a middle finger to blue states and their liberal ideas about immigrants.

And it’s hard for blue staters to forget that after Superstorm Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, DeSantis, then a member of Congress, was among a large group of Republicans who voted against aid for the victims and communities affected. This is a familiar pattern: When a natural disaster hits a place with lots of Republicans in it, both parties unite to help, but when the same thing happens in a Democratic area, Republicans lose their sense of generosity.

In fact, Democrats sometimes make a show of their eagerness to help. After winter storms knocked out much of Texas’ power grid in 2021, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised millions of dollars to help Texans suffering without electricity.

Republicans might say, “That was just a PR stunt!” But like many things in politics, it had both a practical purpose and a public relations purpose, both of which were admirable. It gave assistance to people in need, and it made the point that we should help each other, even across the geographic lines that divide us. What could be wrong with that?

Liberals do sometimes indulge their less-healthy impulses, such as pointing out that Democratic states are more likely than Republican states to send more in taxes to the federal government than they get back in federal spending, and using that fact to characterize the Republican states as undeserving “takers.”

But when it comes to making policy, Democrats are pretty consistent in their desire to help Republican states, whether it’s giving disaster aid, trying to offer health coverage to red-state residents whose leaders refuse to allow them to have it, or promoting development in rural areas that will likely never vote Democratic.

Liberals should also keep in mind that promoting geographic hostility is vitally important to the larger Republican political project.

That project is dependent on minority rule, which allows the GOP to prevail even when the majority of voters favor Democrats. To be fine with 600,000 people in Wyoming getting the same representation in the Senate as 40 million Californians, or brutal gerrymandering that gives disproportionate power to rural areas at the expense of cities, you have to imagine that geographic lines are immutable and proper borders of identity, separating us from them.

Which is why Republicans so eagerly promote geographic hostility, so their supporters believe that minority rule is not just a happy accident but morally justified, a way of keeping those who aren’t “real” Americans from being represented.

But even the most ardent partisan won’t stand atop the rubble of their destroyed home and say, “I don’t need anything from those people.” When the entire country, in the form of our federal government, reaches out a hand to help, they’ll accept.

And we’re happy to do it. But maybe next time you start pouring contempt on the places where we live, you’ll remember that.

