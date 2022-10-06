Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maia Sandu is a woman on a democratic mission in a war-torn neighborhood — the first honest president that Moldova has elected since breaking away from Russia in 1991. After a series of pro-Russian oligarchs enriched themselves at the expense of this small former Soviet republic, Sandu, a 50-year-old former World Bank employee and education minister, formed her own political party in 2016 to fight corruption. She was appointed prime minister in 2019 and elected president in 2020. Now, instead of focusing fully on criminal justice reforms, she is navigating the shock waves of Russia’s war against neighboring Ukraine and the impact of Russian cutbacks on gas sales to Europe. The Post’s Lally Weymouth sat down with Sandu this week in the presidential offices in Chisinau. Edited excerpts of their conversation:

Weymouth: How do you see the war in Ukraine going?

Sandu: We have condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine from the very first day. One year ago, none of us would have thought we would have a full-fledged war in Europe. Ukraine is fighting for the free world and is also defending us.

Do you expect the war to go on for a while?

We all want this war to end as soon as possible and Ukraine to recover its territories.

How do you see President [Vladimir] Putin’s actions — his conscription, driving people to flee from Russia to avoid being drafted and his nuclear threats?

We have condemned the actions Russia has been taking. The war has created a lot of pain for Ukraine, but Moldova has also been affected significantly. Our analysis shows that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is small, but it should not be excluded.

You’ve spoken about your need to move your country away from its traditional neutral status.

Unfortunately, Russian propaganda has been trying to mislead people in Moldova that neutral means you should not have a defense sector or you should not invest in your defense sector, which is not true. In the constitution it says that we are a neutral country. At the same time, it says that the country should have an army and the army should be able to defend the country. So we are saying that because of the war in Ukraine, we should be more concerned about our security and should invest more than we invested in the past in our defense sector.

What’s the most important thing to you personally?

I do believe that our chance to survive as a democracy — and democracy is very important to us — is to integrate into the European Union. We want to stay part of the free world.

How [else] has Moldova been affected by the war?

It has caused the energy crisis which is affecting Moldova. Because of this war, we have high inflation and today Moldovans pay a price for gas seven times higher than last year. We are also paying a higher price for electricity. Moldova is not a rich country, which means that in people’s budgets, the share of spending on energy and on food is very high.

[Russia’s state-owned energy company] Gazprom threatened to cut off Moldova’s gas supply on Oct. 1. They did not cut off the supply entirely but reduced it by 30 percent. Will you turn to the open market?

The problem is the price. There is still gas on the market, but the prices are very high. They are 10 times higher than last year. Before, we had 100 percent of gas provided by Gazprom. … We will be able to buy gas on the Romanian market, but the question is whether we will be able to afford such prices.

So the gas supply for this month is taken care of?

It is for this month. We will have to see how things develop in the next few months.

People say that your citizens will spend 50 percent of their money on energy and electricity this winter.

The government will try to compensate those with low incomes. The government has some (gas) reserves but not [enough to last] long.

People say that Ilan Shor, a Moldovan oligarch who was convicted in a Moldovan court in 2017 of stealing over $1 billion, is living in Israel and working with the Russians to undermine your government.

He was involved in a banking-sector fraud, which was a significant scheme [involving] a $1 billion fraud of three banks, one of which was a state bank. He left the country when we were elected because he and the other crooked oligarchs realized we are serious when we talk about justice-sector reform and strengthening the independence of the anti-corruption institutions. Now they have been working together with pro-Russian political parties in Moldova, trying to undermine our efforts.

Do you intend to retrieve the money stolen by Mr. Shor and the others?

We need the big countries, including the U.S., to help us stop the movement of dirty money from one country to another and to recover the money that was stolen. People who paid taxes had their money stolen from the state budget. They feel the injustice.

How many pro-Russian parties are in Moldova?

There are two political parties which are in the parliament, one of which is openly pro-Russian. Another is not openly declared as pro-Russian but has close ties to Russia.

How is the reform of the justice system going?

We are making progress in reforming justice and prosecution. But building institutions takes time.

Are you satisfied by the pace of reform?

We would like it to happen sooner, but we need to respect the conditions of the E.U.

You hear people complaining that the reforms are too slow.

If you wait too long to enact reforms, it may be difficult to explain to people who gave us their support to fight corruption.

You have managed to achieve E.U. candidate status for Moldova in record time.

To us, E.U. integration is very important. This is probably the only way for us to be able to save and consolidate democracy in this difficult region.

I hear that you hate to talk about yourself.

This is not about me, this is about Moldova and its people.

But you’re the president of Moldova.

I know, but there is an entire team trying to help. And we’ve got to thank the Moldovan people. When some of these corrupt people tried to impose an authoritarian regime, they went to the streets to protest. We appreciate democracy no matter how difficult it is economically.

Do you live here [in the presidential offices]?

There is a house that the former president lived in, but I don’t want to spend people’s money on my electricity consumption, so I stay in my apartment and pay for my own electricity.

I don’t believe [I am making] a sacrifice. It is a sacrifice for some of our ministers who left jobs which paid 10 times higher. We have to go through this because we have to change the situation.

Is the president paid the same as the ministers?

My salary is less than 1,000 euros a month. It’s a poor country.

What made you believe you could do this?

The choice was that I either leave the country or try to change things. I never planned to become a politician, but seeing so many corrupt people in politics, and [seeing] corruption seeping into state institutions, there was no future for this country.

What made you think that it wasn’t hopeless?

I just felt it was my duty to try. I love this country.

