In her Sept. 29 op-ed, “ We must care for our nurses, too ,” Leana S. Wen made important points about improving wages and conditions for nurses working in hospitals. But with 4 in 10 nurses working outside of the hospital, we need to invest equally in solutions that bolster the community workforce and nurses who work in schools, prisons, community clinics and people’s homes.

We could start by transitioning more quickly to a system that incentivizes valued outcomes (improved health) over volume (patient numbers). Research shows that clinical care determines only 10 to 20 percent of health, so we need a population health focus, ideally one that includes policy levers to address the community nursing shortage through loan repayment programs and expanded registered nursing roles in the community. With a variety of well-paid and valued roles, we will retain nurses in an engaging trajectory of possible roles.