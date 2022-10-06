Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges. Click here to get it in your inbox. While most reader questions continue to be about covid-19, a number of people have been writing to ask about polio in light of its reemergence in the United States.

“If you got the polio vaccine as a child or young adult, are you still protected now?” asks Grayce from Tennessee.

John from Missouri wants to know whether he should get a polio booster. “I just came back from visiting relatives in New York City. Since there’s a polio outbreak there, should I go ahead and get an additional polio shot?”

The short answers to Grayce and John are yes and no. Yes, the polio vaccine is one that lasts many years, probably your entire lifetime. If you were fully vaccinated, meaning you completed your entire polio vaccine series, you are well protected against severe illness, including the terrifying possibility of paralytic polio.

But you are not necessarily protected against infection. This requires a bit of explanation. Until the late 1990s, the dominant vaccine given in the United States was the oral polio vaccine (OPV). One key benefit of OPV is ease of administration, because there are no needles involved. It also reduced the likelihood of not only severe illness but also asymptomatic infection and, therefore, transmission to others.

But there is a significant downside to OPV: It uses a weakened form of the poliovirus to stimulate immunity. That weakened live virus could be shed by someone who just received OPV and, in rare circumstances, can infect an unvaccinated person.

That’s why OPV was swapped out in favor of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in 2000. Since then, only IPV is given in the United States. It does not contain live virus, so there is no danger of infecting others. It’s still more than 99 percent effective against preventing paralytic polio.

But IPV does not prevent infection, so someone who is vaccinated with IPV could be a carrier who transmits the poliovirus to others. A person who is vaccinated won’t be affected, but an unvaccinated individual exposed to poliovirus could be at risk for severe outcomes.

To John’s question, there is no need for most vaccinated Americans to receive a booster shot at this time. There are very limited circumstances under which fully vaccinated people are recommended to receive a booster — for example, if they had direct contact with someone who has polio. But just having visited New York City is not one.

The No. 1 call to action affects people who have not been vaccinated or have not completed their polio vaccine series. This is particularly important if they live around Rockland County, N.Y., where there was a case of paralytic polio in July. But everyone should make sure they are fully vaccinated against this dangerous disease.

“I don’t have records of my immunization, but I recall my parents saying that they didn’t believe in vaccines,” Roxanne from New Jersey writes. “I’m in my 60s. Should I still get my polio vaccine?”

Yes, and I would advise that Roxanne speak with her primary-care physician about this soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for adults who are being vaccinated for polio for the first time. People who cannot verify past vaccinations and suspect they might not have received the polio vaccine should get it now. They should also speak with their physician about what other vaccinations they have missed and will need to make up.

“I had two Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccinations. The last one was seven months ago. I care for my 87-year-old mom and my 90-year-old aunt, both of whom have health issues. They each have had two Pfizer vaccines and a booster, and the new booster and the flu shot. Am I eligible to get the new booster now having had only two J&Js? I thought I read somewhere that you needed a prior Pfizer booster to qualify to get this new bivalent booster? I want to keep my two family members as safe as I can.” — Karen from California

You are eligible for the new bivalent booster. The CDC’s new booster guidance simplifies prior recommendations, including for J&J recipients. The number of boosters that adults have previously received no longer matters, nor does the type of shot given. As long as you are fully vaccinated (meaning with at least two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of J&J), you can receive the new bivalent booster.

“I have four grandchildren, all toddlers to 3 years old. Their parents are hesitant to get them vaccinated because they say that the latest variant is so easily contracted, vaccine or not, mask or not. Preschools vary in their covid requirements, and neither schools nor children can be counted on to follow any particular protocols, so why bother? This concerns me, but I have no real argument to defend why vaccinating kids is of any benefit, and I wonder whether there is one. Please advise.” — Susan from California

Your grandchildren’s parents are right in some respects, though I come to a different conclusion with the same facts. They are right that the omicron subvariants are extremely contagious and hard to avoid. It’s also true that many schools have removed virtually all mitigation measures and most are not requiring masks.

I think these realities make a stronger argument in favor of vaccination. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have talked about layers of protection. Consider the analogy of cold weather: You wear multiple layers to keep warm, and when some layers are removed, others need to be added.

If mitigation measures such as masks, distancing and quarantining are no longer in place, then vaccination becomes more important. Studies consistently show that vaccines reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus and, most importantly, reduce the risk of severe illness. And while children are less likely to become severely ill compared with older adults, they can and do become very sick. A child being hospitalized is traumatic and hugely disruptive to the family, and if vaccines can reduce that risk — even if it’s small — then it is worth it.

That has been my thinking. As soon as vaccines were authorized for their age group, I got my two kids, ages 2 and 5, vaccinated. For us, vaccination has been key to the peace of mind needed to resume pre-pandemic activities. I hope your grandchildren’s parents will consider this rationale.

“I recently finished a six-day course of prednisone. How long do I need to wait until I get my bivalent booster?” — R from Virginia

Prednisone, a steroid, can suppress your immune system when taken over a long period of time. A six-day course is short. There is no specific recommendation to wait to get your coronavirus booster following a short course of steroids.

The Post has also compiled Q&As from my previous newsletters. You can read them here.

What I’m reading

I enjoyed this NPR audio piece by Allison Aubrey. She interviewed a 59-year-old man who integrated food and nutrition into his medical care. By overhauling his diet, he lost 55 pounds and reversed his Type 2 diabetes. “Food can be medicine,” the man said. Indeed, access to healthy food, safe and affordable housing and quality education all contribute to good health.

New data published by the CDC shows that more adults are getting care for mental health. Nearly 22 percent of adults received mental health treatment in 2021, up from about 19 percent in 2019. The increase in treatment is primarily driven by adults under age 45. Women were also more likely to receive mental health care compared with men. In 2021, 29 percent of women reported getting mental health treatment, compared with 18 percent of men.

A study published in BMJ Medicine examined whether vaccination alters women’s menstrual periods. Researchers found that, shortly after vaccination, women experience about a one-day delay in their periods compared with those who did not get vaccination. This validates anecdotal reports of a link between vaccination and menstruation. The study found also that just one cycle after vaccination, their periods return to normal. Many other studies have confirmed that there is no link between vaccination and subsequent fertility.

