As we watch Smith Island gradually disappear into the Chesapeake Bay, and while reflecting on our good fortune that, this time, the big hurricane missed us, all who care about Mid-Atlantic waterfront towns should be doing what they can to stop climate change [“As waters warm, 7 super storms have lashed the U.S. since 2017,” front page, Sept. 30]. Bill Gates says the solution will eventually be technical, but clearly we must conserve now by avoiding unnecessary sources of carbon dioxide, including one looming in Maryland’s future: recreational cannabis grown indoors.
Almost all legal cannabis is grown indoors for reasons of weather, profitability and strength optimization. In 2012, scientist Evan Mills warned that the energy required for high-intensity grow lamps, plus temperature and humidity control, meant each kilogram of cannabis buds produced indoors generated 4,600 kilograms of carbon dioxide. This carbon footprint placed it at the forefront of industrial products based on shipment value. In 2021, researchers reported the Colorado cannabis industry generated the carbon dioxide equivalent of a half-million more cars on the roads, and that was after the industry embraced energy-efficient LED lighting.
Cannabis company executives might talk about developing “greener” methods, but let them prove their case first with medical marijuana. When Marylanders vote on cannabis legalization in November, they should think of Smith Island.
Christine L. Miller, Idlewylde, Md.