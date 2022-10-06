As we watch Smith Island gradually disappear into the Chesapeake Bay, and while reflecting on our good fortune that, this time, the big hurricane missed us, all who care about Mid-Atlantic waterfront towns should be doing what they can to stop climate change [“As waters warm, 7 super storms have lashed the U.S. since 2017,” front page, Sept. 30]. Bill Gates says the solution will eventually be technical, but clearly we must conserve now by avoiding unnecessary sources of carbon dioxide, including one looming in Maryland’s future: recreational cannabis grown indoors.