Though the quantified effects of the coronavirus pandemic on students appear shocking, it’s something that we should have expected. Having school systems adjust to virtual learning while other businesses shut down unsurprisingly led to uncoordinated instruction, a blame shared not only by students but also by teachers, parents and officials alike.

Teachers were forced to use new tactics that they were likely unfamiliar with or that were simply ineffective. Parents could have exerted more oversight in their children’s learning, substituting in for the learning pressure usually upheld by teaching staff. School districts and officials could have implemented policies that would have made online learning easier and more accessible, such as instituting the K-12 Bridge, which connects students to the internet. Yet though regular processes halted with the pandemic, students had to continue learning.