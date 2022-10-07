Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom Jurkowsky is a retired Navy rear admiral who served on active duty for 31 years, including as a member of the U.S. Naval Academy staff for three years. He is the author of “The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success: Communications and Leadership on the Same Page.” He lives in Annapolis.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) should drop its plans for a new golf course at Greenbury Point. Despite concern from a range of political leaders and displeasure from local citizens, the NAAA persists in pursuing plans for the course.

It’s time for the Navy’s leadership in Washington to step in and tell Naval Academy officials to “cease and desist” with these plans. The Naval Academy does not need a new course. It already has one very near the proposed course at Greenbury Point. The existing course is quite beautiful and was renovated recently. It serves the military community and the Naval Academy athletic program very well. Also, a second golf course does nothing to support the mission of the Naval Academy: to develop midshipmen mentally, morally and physically.

Constructing another course on Greenbury Point would be a true loss for the community. One does not have to be an environmental engineer or expert to appreciate the beauty of Greenbury Point. It’s a very popular destination for those who love walking, running, fishing or simply being with their families to enjoy its natural beauty and wildlife.

Greenbury Point is also one of the few places in Anne Arundel County that allows public access to the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay has almost 12,000 miles of shoreline, and only 2 percent is publicly accessible. Quite simply, most people do not own waterfront, making access to the bay a challenge.

As a 31-year Navy veteran, I’m embarrassed to see our local Navy leadership be so supportive of such an idea. Good and effective leaders earn those qualities because they know what’s the “right thing” to do. In this case, leaders should ask themselves: “Is alienating the Annapolis and Anne Arundel communities worth a new golf course? Is the Navy’s reputation of being a good neighbor worth being tarnished? Is constructing a new golf course the right thing to do?”

The Naval Academy is looked upon very favorably in the community. It has a solid reputation that has been earned over 175 years. Perhaps Benjamin Franklin said it best: “It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it.” I’m afraid that’s what will happen if plans for a golf course on Greenbury Point proceed.

There are supporters of the proposed golf course who will say that it’s not the Navy that is pushing for the new course; it’s the NAAA. Unfortunately, this is a specious argument. It’s the Navy that will pay the price reputation-wise for going in this direction. As with the current course that is referred to as the “Navy course,” the new one would be referred to as “the Greenbury Navy course.”

Also of concern is the Navy’s focus on such an initiative while our operational fleet continues to decline in both quality and quantity — all in the face of a growing threat from China. Our Navy is on a path to decline from 298 ships today to 280 in 2027. Meanwhile, China, which already has the world’s largest navy, continues to produce warships at an unprecedented pace. It has about 355 ships and is expected to expand to 420 within the next three years. By 2030, China is expected to have 460 ships.

Sadly, the chief of naval operations said recently that our nation’s shipbuilding industrial base is so weak that we cannot build three destroyers a year. We simply do not have the capacity. Accordingly, the Navy I love is in an in extremis situation.

Our leaders needs to put its heads on straight and focus on the things that truly matter for our Navy. A new golf course is not one of them.

