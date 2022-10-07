Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So, let’s get this straight: When the price of gasoline was going up this spring, President Biden blamed Vladimir Putin. Then, when prices went down this summer, Biden launched an all-out campaign to take credit. Now, gas prices are going up again, and the White House is — you guessed it — blaming Putin. Sorry, but before the war in Ukraine, Biden presided over the largest year-over-year gas price rise in at least 30 years. He needs to take responsibility for his role in driving up prices.

Case in point: After channeling his inner Jimmy Carter, and begging OPEC Plus to increase oil production, Biden suffered a diplomatic humiliation this week when the oil cartel announced it was cutting production by 2 million barrels a day — a move that the White House, in draft talking points obtained by CNN, called a “total disaster.”

Why was Biden rebuffed? Maybe because he promised that on taking office, he would make Saudi Arabia a global “pariah” and stop arms shipment to Riyadh — only to abandon those promises and fist-bump the Saudi crown prince while groveling for increased production. Or maybe because he spent his first two years in office distancing the United States from its Persian Gulf allies while desperately courting our enemy, Iran, in the hopes of striking a nuclear deal that would have given Tehran hundreds of billions of dollars to fund terrorism throughout the region and threaten the security of Gulf states. Whatever the reason, Biden’s oil production diplomacy failed miserably — and he owns that defeat.

Advertisement

Worse still, the Wall Street Journal reports, Biden is preparing to lift sanctions on Venezuela’s narco-socialist dictatorship to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, paving the way for a potential reopening of oil exports from Venezuela. So much for his promise to lead the forces of freedom in the “battle between democracy and autocracies.”

Why is Biden begging foreign dictators to increase production? The United States is sitting on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil — more than any other country on the planet. We should be unleashing our own domestic production, not asking Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to do so.

Follow Marc A. Thiessen 's opinions Follow Add

The White House said the OPEC Plus decision is “a reminder of why it is so critical that the United States reduce its reliance on foreign sources of fossil fuels” by “increasing our reliance on … clean energy.” In fact, Biden’s war on fossil fuels at home has done more to make the United States more dependent on energy from foreign despots than any president in memory.

Advertisement

While President Donald Trump opened 100 million acres of public land and water to exploration, Biden has leased fewer acres of federal land for oil and gas drilling than any president since the end of World War II. He suspended all oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by Trump. This summer, Biden announced plans to block new offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as a backdoor plan to ban fracking in parts of the Permian Basin by using ozone standards to force Texas and New Mexico to curb oil drilling — a move that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) warns would “jeopardize the production of 95,000,000 gallons of gasoline per day — 25 percent of our nation’s supply.” And Biden might be preparing to make things even worse, by implementing a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products — a move that energy groups warn would backfire by reducing domestic refining capacity and further raising prices for U.S. consumers.

Here’s the dirty secret: Prioritizing climate change means that Democrats actually like high gas prices. They don’t like the political blowback. They no doubt wish gas prices were not rising alongside the largest rise in food prices since 1979, the largest rise in the cost of shelter since 1984, the largest drop in real wages in 40 years and the worst overall inflation in four decades — all of which threaten their congressional majorities in November. So they are taking temporary steps to reduce gas prices — such as opening up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, issuing a waiver allowing summer sales of higher-ethanol gasoline and begging foreign despots to produce more gas.

But as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted on Fox News this week, they are only taking steps that will provide “short-term relief.” In the long term, Buttigieg said, “we’re all going to be better off when American-made clean energy is dominating the way that we fuel our transportation system.”

Advertisement

If Biden cared about reducing gas prices in the long term, he would be doing everything in the White House’s power to increase domestic oil and gas production. He’s doing the opposite. Because higher gas prices are part of their plan to force Americans to abandon fossil fuels. Just as government deliberately raised the cost of cigarettes to curb smoking, Democrats want to raise gas prices to curb our use of fossil fuels.

They don’t want to lose the midterm elections, so they are taking steps to try to temporarily lower prices. But Biden won’t do anything to increase domestic production in the long term. Because his overarching goal – as he promised during the campaign – is to “end fossil fuel,” regardless of the cost to our economic prosperity and national security.

GiftOutline Gift Article