At a 2019 presidential primary debate, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J) mocked Joe Biden for his opposition to legalizing marijuana, a position that most of the other candidates had embraced. “I thought you might have been high when you said it,” said Booker, to huge laughter from the audience as a look of discomfort and befuddlement crossed Biden’s face.

Three years later, Biden, once the squarest of Democrats, has done what no previous president has done on the issue: He offered mass pardons for those convicted of possessing marijuana.

Why was the most significant presidential step toward ending marijuana prohibition taken by Biden, and not, say, the considerably less square Barack Obama or Bill Clinton? Because this president’s ideological flexibility has intersected with the force of party politics and public opinion to finally move toward something that should have happened long ago.

On Thursday, Biden announced pardons for anyone with a federal conviction for simple possession of marijuana; similar pardons for residents of Washington, D.C.; and an expedited review of the rule that classifies cannabis as a Schedule I drug under federal law, the most restrictive classification.

The White House says 6,500 people with federal convictions from the last three decades will be eligible for pardons, plus thousands more from D.C. Biden also urged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of possession, since most such convictions happen in state courts.

There’s an irony in Biden making more progress against marijuana prohibition than any president before him. Unlike most of his immediate predecessors — all of whom are younger than he is — Biden has no known personal experience with recreational drugs. This distinguishes him from his vice president as well.

What’s more, Biden was nowhere near the counterculture that emerged in the 60s, when marijuana use became so common. When the kids gathered at Woodstock in 1969, Biden was a married father with a law degree who would make his first run for elected office the next year.

And Biden has never shown any particular enthusiasm for this issue; instead, he has always appeared to be pulled along reluctantly. In explaining during the 2020 campaign why he didn’t support legalization, he suggested marijuana might be a “gateway drug” to more addictive substances, an old trope from the “Just Say No” days. Democrats everywhere groaned.

Biden didn’t show any urgency about the issue when he took office. When Democratic leaders introduced a bill last year to end the federal prohibition of marijuana, Biden declined to endorse it. Early in his administration, White House staffers were still being fired for admitting to past marijuana use, even in states where it’s legal.

Nor was Biden eager to correct the absurdity of marijuana being classified as Schedule I, which means it has “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse." Other drugs in that category include heroin and LSD, while cocaine and methamphetamine are classified in the less restrictive Schedule II, showing how divorced from reality the scheduling system is. Rescheduling a drug is a bureaucratic process that can take years; had he wanted to, he could have ordered that process to begin 21 months ago when he took office.

So what has changed for Biden?

Biden appears sincere on the question of how to approach those with possession convictions. He surely believes it’s unacceptable that thousands of Americans have a criminal record — which makes it harder to access education, employment, and housing — because they were arrested for something that is now legal to one degree or another in most of the country.

After all, 37 states allow marijuana for medical use, and 19 allow recreational use. There are initiatives to allow recreational use on the ballot in five more states this November.

And as Biden noted in his video message announcing the new policy, though members of all racial groups use marijuana at about the same rates, members of minority groups are far more likely to be arrested for possession.

With a midterm election looming, Biden may have finally succumbed to the force of public opinion: Over the past 20 years, support for legalizing cannabis has doubled, an extraordinary evolution in public sentiment, and today over two-thirds of Americans favor legalization. Over 8 in 10 members of Biden’s party support legalization.

There’s another irony here. Public opinion on marijuana has changed in part because people around Biden’s age, who are most likely to support prohibition, have been dying off, to be replaced by younger people for whom it makes no more sense than alcohol prohibition did. According to the Pew Research Center, those over 75 make up the only age group in which a majority doesn’t support legalization. Biden turns 80 next month.

So there are plenty of good political reasons to take the action Biden has. And this is more evidence that ideological flexibility is one of his most important characteristics; this is just one of many issues where he has moved further in a progressive direction than many expected.

Were there no pressure from his base and no particular advantage to be had, he probably wouldn’t have taken this move. But that’s how politics is supposed to work, with the public nudging presidents where they might not otherwise go. And in this case, it’s better late than never.

