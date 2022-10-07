The Oct. 2 news article on why many homes and buildings in Punta Gorda, Fla., remained standing after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Ian, “Recovery from Charley in 2004 helped Punta Gorda weather the worst of Ian,” clearly illustrated two key points: First, modern building codes are doing their job. Second, continuing to push for stringent, costly upgrades to the codes that provide limited additional protection from natural disasters makes housing prohibitively expensive for hard-working families at a time when the country is already suffering through a housing affordability crisis.
As the article reported, properties built to modernized building codes from 2007 and beyond fared extremely well from the ravages of this powerful storm while many structures built to older codes were either destroyed or suffered significant damage.
More than 90 percent of the country’s housing stock — 130 million homes — were built before 2010. As policymakers seek to mitigate the effects of future extreme weather events, they need to focus on improving the older homes, structures and infrastructure that are less resilient to natural disasters because they were built when there were no national model codes in existence or constructed following codes that are now outdated.
As many in the insurance industry already know, new homes built to modern code standards are doing the job.
Jerry Konter, Washington
The writer is chairman of the National Association of Home Builders.