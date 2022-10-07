The Oct. 2 news article on why many homes and buildings in Punta Gorda, Fla., remained standing after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Ian, “Recovery from Charley in 2004 helped Punta Gorda weather the worst of Ian,” clearly illustrated two key points: First, modern building codes are doing their job. Second, continuing to push for stringent, costly upgrades to the codes that provide limited additional protection from natural disasters makes housing prohibitively expensive for hard-working families at a time when the country is already suffering through a housing affordability crisis.