Cynthia Khoo is a senior associate at the Center on Privacy & Technologyat Georgetown Law and a Canadian technology and human rights lawyer. Daniel Jellins is a staff lawyer and clinical teaching fellow at the Communications & Technology Law Clinic at Georgetown Law. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Apartment-hunting is tough enough without every disappointment also becoming a mystery. The smoking gun, for an increasing number of us, lies in the rise of secretive technological tenant screening tools. With these tools, landlords can reject you based on a computer-generated score that potentially takes your race, gender or disability into account — or any other legally protected characteristic — and no one might ever know.

This system failure doesn’t stop at housing.

Similar software tools can embed hidden discrimination into decisions impacting your life across the board: a college filtering you out, a company not hiring you, a bank denying you credit or a loan, or even a hospital withholding pain medication.

This problem — humans outsourcing important decisions about people’s lives to automated computational formulas built on flawed or biased data — is known as “algorithmic discrimination.” And we in D.C. have a chance to pass a bill that bans it.

The Stop Discrimination by Algorithms Act (SDAA) is a civil rights law for the 21st century. The bill — which is now in committee at the D.C. Council and had a hearing last month — prohibits algorithmic discrimination based on protected characteristics in education, employment, housing, health care, credit and insurance. It also requires companies to be transparent to the public whenever they use the kinds of software programs described above to inform their decisions.

Does every new technology require new laws? Not always, but this one does. Here’s why.

First, let’s return to that computer-generated score, the one screening you out of a job, apartment, medical treatment or school. That score is a result of statistical patterns drawn from massive amounts of personal data collected from all directions, such as social media, shopping behavior, employment history, police records and myriad other public and commercial databases. If that data is flawed, then the resulting digital sketch of you is, too. Yet that distorted sketch is what can have a huge impact on your future.

For example, the drug addiction risk algorithm NarxCare might be disproportionately wrongly recommending withholding pain medication from women — because the algorithm gives weight to gendered factors such as history of trauma.

It’s also why a job interview platform might erroneously reject a qualified candidate. This could happen if the applicant happens not to display specific behavioral cues that the software algorithm has been trained to look for as signs of competence for the role. If the developers failed to take into account neurodivergence or cultural diversity, for instance, then the algorithmic data sketch of that person appears unqualified, even though the actual person is qualified.

The law already protects people from being discriminated against by others to their face. It must also protect people from being discriminated against through a machine.

Second, algorithmic decision-making conceals discrimination behind a veneer of supposed scientific “objectivity.” This is known as “mathwashing.”

For example, a Black person might have always lived in a particular Zip code because of historical redlining (the discriminatory institutional practice of denying financial services and other important resources to people in neighborhoods with mostly Black residents). If that person were to look for housing elsewhere, landlords or banks could not outright refuse to approve a mortgage or rent to that person based on race. However, they could use a tenant scoring tool or mortgage “risk assessment” tool.

The risk assessment’s algorithm takes into account the person’s previous place of residence, but because of the legacy of redlining and other forms of historical oppression, the Black applicant might receive a “scientifically calculated” poor score as a potential tenant or homeowner. Lifting the tool’s mathematical veil would reveal an age-old core of systemic racism.

This is why the SDAA would require businesses and other organizations using algorithmic decision-making tools to proactively audit their systems for discriminatory impacts — to prevent willful ignorance.

Third, these algorithmic decision-making tools are widespread, influence many essential spheres of life and require and generate massive amounts of data. That data then fuels further and more intimate profiling across the board. The risk of inaccurate data, the demonstrated likelihood of bias and the inescapability of these tools result in compounding ramifications on your life as a student, worker, patient, tenant and borrower. These forks in the road throughout each of our lives, if chosen for us by an algorithmic decision-making tool at every turn, would eventually add up to a discriminatory society that is worse than the sum of its technological, human-rights-violating parts.

If civil rights protections are to keep pace with this kind of technological threat to equality, they require an updated legal framework. We urge the D.C. Council to pass the Stop Discrimination by Algorithms Act and hope that other states and federal legislators soon follow.

