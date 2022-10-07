Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a native Washingtonian, I once reserved my Sunday afternoons in the fall for one thing: watching pro football. Now, I work in the yard or wash the car. Unfortunately, the sad Commanders bear little resemblance to our once-beloved Redskins. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It starts with their record. In those glorious 20 seasons before Daniel Snyder, the Redskins won nearly 57 percent of their games. Under Mr. Snyder, the team has a winning percentage of .422. Only four teams have worse records during this time. And we haven’t won a playoff game in 17 years. Our cherished team has become a depressing bottom-dweller.

It’s not just the record. In 2020, USA Today ranked the management of all 32 National Football League teams. Mr. Snyder ranked dead last. The organization paid millions to settle sexual harassment complaints. The NFL had to step in to investigate a toxic workplace culture. Mr. Snyder’s cartoonish, entitled arrogance used to be amusing. Not anymore. There’s even talk of NFL owners forcing him out.

Advertisement

But the stadium is nice, right? Um, no. FedEx Field is considered a dump around the league. In August, it was ranked the worst stadium in the NFL. When I was a kid, Redskins tickets were nearly impossible to get. Last season, FedEx Field ranked 31st out of 32 teams in attendance.

By any reasonable standard, Mr. Snyder is an utter failure as an owner. So, until we’re free of his incompetence, maybe I’ll start following the Ravens.

John Christmas, Alexandria

It’s time for Daniel Snyder to take his motorcade and head out of Washington. The Commanders slithered to a new low on Oct. 2 in Dallas. Black uniforms that made fans wonder whether they had tuned into the right television station, combined with another embarrassing performance, had many fans deciding to abandon this once-proud franchise.

I, for one, have been a fanatical supporter for 50 years. No longer. Mr. Snyder should either sell this team voluntarily or be forced by the NFL to sell. When there were seemingly more Eagles fans in the Commanders’ home stadium, when there are serious allegations about the culture of the team, when the identity of the team has been destroyed with the rebranding, when there are allegations about financial malfeasance, when the owner can’t find a locality willing to build a new stadium, the NFL needs to consider that this ownership is having a deleterious effect on its product.

Can they fall any lower? If there is a way, Mr. Snyder will try hard to find it. Maybe he’ll sail away on his yacht. Maybe the descent will end with him trying to sell and no one wanting to buy. The destruction will be complete.

Sally Wright, Round Hill, Va.

GiftOutline Gift Article