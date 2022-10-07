The Sept. 30 editorial “An expensive commitment” was right: President Biden’s “forgiveness” of college loans totaling nearly half a trillion dollars is clearly executive overreach and, because it leaves congressional say-so out of the decision, is one more example of how Democrats are a threat to the heart of our constitutional democracy — the separation of powers. As with calls to “pack the court” and “end the filibuster,” it is clear that Democrats want to ram through their progressive agenda regardless of the fact that most Americans do not want it.