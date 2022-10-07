Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Oct. 6 editorial “Demystifying the grocery aisle”: The Food and Drug Administration has given much attention to what appears on food packaging. We not only know whether a food contains an allergen, but we can also read if it has been produced in a facility that processes other allergens. Now it’s time for the FDA to do the same for prescription drugs.

An example of the agency’s woeful lack of oversight is the fact that all oral medications to treat osteoporosis contain lactose, but there’s no sign acknowledging the presence of lactose on the outer packaging of these medications. In the long sheet of information folded tightly and crammed into a box of pills, lactose is identified as an “inert” or “excipient” ingredient. Ask lactose-intolerant people whether lactose in any form is inert, and they’ll laugh at you.

Advertisement

Medications to treat osteoporosis are not the only ones that contain lactose. I did an informal survey of oral medications often prescribed to older adults, the most likely population that is both lactose-intolerant and needing these meds. Of oral drugs to lower cholesterol, 63 percent contain lactose. Of oral drugs to treat underactive thyroid, 66 percent contain lactose. Of oral drugs to treat blood pressure, 85 percent contain lactose. There is no sign on the outer packaging of these medications to alert the patient.

I’m not advocating the removal of lactose from these drugs. But I think it’s time for the FDA to require clear labeling of allergens on the outer packaging of drugs. Why should our breakfast cereals be safer than our prescription medicines?

C.R. Krouse, New York

GiftOutline Gift Article