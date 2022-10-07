Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oct. 3 Metro article “D.C. may change tack on traffic” focused attention on the fact that existing penalties have not deterred dangerous driving in D.C. and that the D.C. Council is considering enhanced enforcement measures, such as allowing traffic cameras to issue points on driver’s licenses and requiring “safe driving” lessons for reckless drivers.

But left unsaid was that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has acknowledged that she failed to pursue ticket reciprocity with Maryland and Virginia, notwithstanding that the D.C. Council passed safety legislation in 2020 requiring the mayor to have discussions with the governors of these neighboring states on this key issue.

Until ticket reciprocity exists, Maryland and Virginia motorists will be able to avoid paying fines incurred from D.C. traffic cameras with impunity. Though the article discussed additional enforcement measures, such as booting or impounding vehicles, that could, conceivably, apply to vehicles owned outside D.C., such measures have proved expensive and cumbersome to implement. Fines will necessarily remain the most significant measure to address illegal driving behavior.

Advertisement

Imposing further traffic enforcement measures on D.C. residents while effectively allowing non-D.C. drivers to evade such punishments allows unsafe driving behavior to continue while burdening only D.C. residents with large penalties.

Warren Gorlick, Washington

The writer is president pro tempore and Ward 3 representative on the D.C. Bicycle Advisory Council.

The Oct. 3 Metro article “D.C. may change tack on traffic” illustrated a sustained, if failed, approach to traffic governance. The article mentioned reduced traffic deaths this year (25 versus 30 for the same period last year). Nonetheless, it described a ramped-up effort to cause frustration and disorder in navigating city streets.

The speed limit on New York Avenue NE is decreasing from 30 mph to 25 mph. Really, 25 mph on a major thoroughfare road, three lanes in each direction? The District Department of Transportation also announced introduction of additional automated traffic cameras. These measures in D.C. have no documented effect on accidents but raise frustration and reasonable suspicion that this is an unscrupulous money raiser. It also has a negative effect on business and vibrancy of life in the District: I am probably not alone in deciding against travels into D.C.

Advertisement

Better ways to govern traffic: Targeted fines. Increased financial and other penalties for higher speeds. Tickets for “not coming to a complete stop” acknowledge the driver slowed down. Consider warning tickets or symbolic fines, say $10, for the above examples. Another approach was neatly described in the Economist’s Oct. 1 “The Joy of Roundabouts.” Carmel, Ind., relies on roundabouts and increased underground parking. Traffic is slowed for safety, but there is increased capacity and reduced time in traffic as cars do not get stuck at lights. Carmel reportedly has one-fifth the traffic fatalities of the national average.

Such approaches take time to implement but are likely more effective than slower-than-reasonable speeds and increased fines.

Michael David, Columbia

GiftOutline Gift Article