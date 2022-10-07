Thanks for revisiting “The Gift of Fear” in the Oct. 6 Style article “Rereading ‘The Gift of Fear’ in era of shootings.” I held Gavin de Becker’s work in such high regard that for years I gave the book to every college-bound kid in our family. Then police murdered George Floyd. I saw that “my gut” about who was (and was not) a threat to me was unreliable. My gut was deeply influenced by the racist misperceptions of Black people I learned throughout my whole life as a White woman. Reinforcing that prejudice with thoughtless gut responses is harmful, especially to Black people.