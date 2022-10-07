Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five weeks before the 2020 presidential election, I argued that Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself if the Supreme Court had to decide the electoral fates of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. That pivotal moment, fortunately, was never reached. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I called for Thomas’s recusal because I believed his impartiality in any such proceeding could be reasonably questioned. Thomas had spelled out his resentment of Biden in his memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son,” written 16 years after Thomas became a Supreme Court justice. The book delved into his feelings about the treatment he received at the hands of then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Biden during his 1991 confirmation hearings — one of the most acrimonious and polarizing congressional events in decades.

Thomas, simply stated, believes Biden to be untrustworthy and duplicitous. Thomas said so himself: “Senator Biden’s smooth, insincere promises that he would treat me fairly,” he wrote, “were nothing but talk.”

Before the Judiciary Committee’s vote on his nomination, Thomas said the two got on the phone.

“Biden came on the line. I held the receiver sideways so that Virginia could hear him speak as we stood together in the kitchen,” Thomas wrote. Biden explained why he couldn’t vote for him, and Thomas said he replied, “That’s fine. It’s doesn’t matter to me whether I’m confirmed or not. But I entered this process with a good name, and I want to have it at the end.”

“Judge,” Thomas said Biden then told him, “I know you don’t believe me, but if any of these last two matters come up [referring to Anita Hill’s allegations as well as a leaked draft opinion he had written as an appellate judge that had drawn criticism], I will be your biggest defender.”

“He was right about one thing,” Thomas wrote. “I didn’t believe him. Neither did Virginia. As he reassured me of his goodwill, she grabbed a spoon from the silverware drawer, opened her mouth wide, stuck out her tongue as far as she could, and pretended to gag herself.”

In a later documentary, Thomas charged that Biden and the other Democratic senators opposing him viewed him as the “wrong” African American for the high court.

That anti-Biden animus serves as part of my basis for requesting, once again, that Thomas recuse himself. This time, it involves the case brought by Trump over the Biden Justice Department’s investigation of his handling of White House documents. On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents-seizure case. Their petition was filed with Thomas, who oversees emergency requests from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Thomas instructed the Justice Department to file a response to the court by Oct. 11.

With that formality accomplished, Thomas should step out of the picture.

Because, since 2020, the questions about Thomas’s impartiality in any matter that puts Trump and Biden in direct conflict have only deepened — given the involvement of Thomas’s wife in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

We have learned that Ginni Thomas, as she is best known, actively tried to keep Trump in the White House by participating in attempts to have him, and not Biden, declared the winner. She lent her name to emails sent after the election to legislators in Arizona and Wisconsin urging them to dismiss the popular votes in their states and, instead, choose electors who would cast electoral college votes for Trump.

That grave impropriety would be seen right away as compromising the appearance of a judge’s independence, and thus a disqualification from him hearing the case. But Justice Thomas continues to turn a blind eye to her misconduct, as well as his own stated anti-Biden bent.

Unfortunately, Thomas is off the code-of-conduct hook. Because Supreme Court justices sit on the nation’s court of last resort, their decisions on recusal are not subject to review.

The Judicial Conference’s Code of Conduct applies only to lower federal courts. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., however, insists that all justices should consult the code for their ethical obligations. The code states: “A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” That is the case, the code states, when “the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party” in the proceedings.

Thomas’s personal animus against Biden, now so severely exacerbated by Ginni Thomas’s efforts to reverse an election’s outcome, is where the demand for Justice Thomas’s recusal should kick in, yet again.

However, his bullheadedness stands in the way. At the cost of the Supreme Court’s already battered reputation.

