Regarding Sophia A. Nelson’s Oct. 2 Local Opinions commentary, “I regret calling for Justin Fairfax to resign”: It is important and welcome that Ms. Nelson publicly acknowledged evidence of an alleged coordinated smear campaign against the former Virginia lieutenant governor and her very serious error in condemning him. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Ms. Nelson presented herself as a victim of cancel culture because of her tweeted words, and a victim on the same level as Mr. Fairfax. I agree that cancel culture is a huge problem. However, a professor must be prepared to defend the position her words represent. Mr. Fairfax was forced to defend against sexual assaults he said he never perpetrated — and a smear campaign knows just how insurmountable that can be.

Ms. Nelson laid her public condemnation of Mr. Fairfax at the feet of the #MeToo movement, media sensationalism and her own experience with sexual assault. But she didn’t own the core of her error: her own choices. She is a writer, professor and lawyer, yet, by her own circuitous admission, she rushed to condemn Mr. Fairfax without due process.

Ms. Nelson wrote of her suffering at the hands of gotcha games yet offered no soul-searching on the extent to which her own partisanship and bias might have played a part in her decision to attack Mr. Fairfax. She did not address an important question: Who had motive to conduct this smear campaign?

If we have any hope of fixing this dangerous mire, we all need to fully own up to our errors in playing in its mud.

If only Ms. Nelson had stepped up when it mattered most.

Nancy Grimmer, Bethesda

