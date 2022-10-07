Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s hard to know who to root for in the Twitter-Elon Musk debacle. On the one hand, the Tesla chief executive agreed to buy the company and doesn’t seem to have legal or moral ground to renege. On the other, it seems less than ideal to place an influential social media company in the hands of someone who doesn’t want to run it.

To recap, for those who have not followed the twists and turns: In April, Musk announced that he had become Twitter’s largest shareholder and was planning to buy the company for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. The board initially did the things boards do to resist hostile takeovers; then, apparently, someone looked at the books and realized that $54.20 a share was more than the company was worth. Twitter agreed to sell itself … whereupon Musk almost immediately got cold feet, saying that Twitter had too many fake user accounts.

Twitter does have a lot of fake accounts, but of course Musk knew that before he signed. It’s hard not to suspect that this sudden concern about bots was just cover for the real problem: $54.20 was already very generous in April, when Musk inked the deal, but in May the stock market started to swoon. By July, when Musk formally pulled out, Twitter stock was trading below $40, and the Tesla stock that he was using to secure financing had also lost about one-third of its value.

Twitter’s board members knew a good thing when they saw it; rather than renegotiate the price or let Musk pay a breakup fee to walk away, Twitter announced it was suing to make him buy the company, whether he wanted to or not. I’m not even sure what to call this. A hostile takeover is when a buyer goes after a company without management’s consent. But finance seems to lack a punchy phrase for a hostile management forcing their company into the hands of an unwilling buyer.

There is a reason that finance never needed a term in its lexicon to describe this situation. Corporate managers don’t rove the streets looking for hapless billionaires who can be hustled into court and made to buy their firms at unreasonable premiums. The billionaire has to make an offer first, and people who offer to buy companies generally, you know, want to own them. Thus it’s far more usual to see an avid buyer and a recalcitrant board than the other way around.

Of course, nothing about Musk is usual. And so Twitter and Musk ended up in a high-stakes game of “not it,” with legal briefs and high-priced corporate lawyers substituting for the traditional finger laid along one side of the nose. Musk insisted he couldn’t buy Twitter, because bots. Twitter insisted this was self-serving bafflegab, and also that a judge should make this underhanded deadbeat buy and run their $44 billion baby.

Twitter seems to have by far the better of the legal argument; most observers expected Musk to lose when the case went to court, which was supposed to happen in mid-October. And if you embrace a very purist shareholder theory of capitalism (as this columnist tends to), then the board is doing exactly the right thing. Musk offered to pay Twitter shareholders too much for their stock, and it is the board’s duty to ensure the company’s owners reap that windfall.

That said, board members and managers tend to get somewhat attached to their companies. And it’s hard to see good things happening to a company that’s run by someone who would rather be doing something else.

Beyond that, from a social perspective, Twitter has a lot of influence, if not the profits to match, because journalists, politicians — and oh yes, tech titans — tend to congregate there. It seems unfortunate to force the “digital town square," as Musk has called it, into the hands of a somewhat cash-strapped billionaire who is already running a bunch of other companies, and apparently doesn’t want to be bothered with this one.

Courts, however, tend to take the legal perspective — which is why Musk was widely expected to lose. Perhaps realizing this, he has made yet another about face; this week he announced that fine, if Twitter was going to be that way about it, he’d buy their stupid company. The judge in the case has given him until Oct. 28 to actually close the deal. (Will he actually go through with it? Umm … probably? But three weeks is an eternity in Musk years.)

This has revived panic among the Twitterati about Musk’s plans for the company, especially his rather laissez-faire ideas about content moderation. “Progressive and government watchdog groups,” Politico informs us, “were quick to raise alarms about the threats a Musk-owned Twitter would pose to democracy and elections.”

I myself am not exactly looking forward to seeing former president Donald Trump back on Twitter, but I’m surprised that Twitter’s obsessive users aren’t spending much time talking about what this means for the future of Twitter as a going concern. In the annals of finance, there are a lot of stories of hostile takeovers gone wrong. But the risks of a hostile sale appear far higher — to democracy maybe, but definitely to the company itself.

