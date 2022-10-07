Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Living under an authoritarian state — with the fear, uncertainty, voicelessness — is the fate of millions. They sense the ever-present corruption, the centralized power, the empty slogans. But very few are fearless enough to stand up and fight. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to one individual and two organizations that are champions of civil society in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus at a time of war.

The individual winner, Ales Bialiatski, has been detained without trial in Belarus since last year. He founded the human rights organization Viasna in 1996 after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rammed through constitutional changes that gave him broad authority and dissolved parliament, leading to mass protests. Viasna, or “Spring,” supported the jailed demonstrators and their families. A quarter-century later, the organization continues to defend free speech and liberty. It has kept a spotlight on thousands of protesters and dissidents in Belarus, who have been jailed and beaten since Mr. Lukashenko stole the 2020 presidential election and forced the true winner, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, into exile. Viasna has documented the victims of Mr. Lukashenko’s terror, people such as Danuta Peradnia, a 20-year-old student serving time for an antiwar social media post, and Volha Zalatar, 38, a mother of five imprisoned for organizing tea parties and being the administrator of a local chatroom.

Also honored was Memorial, the human rights organization synonymous with the democratic hopes of the late 1980s and 1990s in the Soviet Union and Russia, and which the Russian authorities have forced to close. In addition to tracking human rights abuses, Memorial created a vast and treasured archive on the victims of Joseph Stalin’s repression, out of the conviction, as the Nobel Prize announcement put it, that “confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones.” In the same spirit, the award also went to Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties, which has attempted to “identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian civilian population.”

There are thousands of others who exhibit bravery in the face of despotism and are now jailed for dissent. One of them is Post opinions contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza. The Russian authorities first detained Mr. Kara-Murza in April on a spurious charge of spreading “false information” about the Russian military. According to his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, the Russian authorities have now leveled a new charge of treason at him, which could result in a prison sentence up to 20 years, based on a series of speeches he gave criticizing the Kremlin. This is outlandish and reprehensible; Mr. Kara-Murza, whose views have been expressed often in our pages, argues for democracy and against President Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Bialiatski, Ms. Peradnia, Ms. Zalatar, Mr. Kara-Murza and all others facing the bleak prison walls should know that their selfless choice to speak out — an exceptional act — was not in vain, and the struggle to defend and protect human dignity will go on, ceaselessly.

