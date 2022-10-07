Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I appreciate The Post’s coverage of former president Donald Trump’s big lie, as in the Sept. 21 front-page article on social media influencers, “Trump’s ‘big lie’ has fueled influencers.” However, please do not put “big lie” in quotation marks.

Doing so makes it come across as the so-called big lie or the alleged big lie. It looks as though The Post is portraying that characterization as just someone else’s opinion or a description that some might use but others could reasonably disagree with.

No. The big lie is not a matter of perspective. There is no reasonable interpretation of it as anything other than a frontal assault on democracy. Capitalizing it is fully appropriate, given the magnitude of the offense, but distancing from it by putting it in quotation marks trivializes it. There is nothing trivial about the preservation of American democracy.

Gerald Epstein, Bethesda

Politics is not a sports competition

The Sept. 22 news article “After months of debate, Democrats in House strike a deal to fund police” reflected what is wrong with the news industry today: covering politics as a sports competition while ignoring the substance of the important issues at play.

The article covered in detail the back-and-forth between Democratic factions on the proposed bill, but it barely touched on the substance of the bill itself. Readers were left with a clear sense of differences among the factions and divisiveness in our country, as well as a confusing outline of what is in the bill.

Publishing op-eds about the failures of today’s news industry comes across as performative journalism when The Post’s own editors fail to heed the warnings.

Francisco Gonzalez, Bethesda

Snowden did not flee to Russia

On the Sept. 27 news article “Putin grants citizenship to Snowden,” a secondary headline read: “He fled to Russia in 2013 after leaking secret U.S. surveillance information.”

Wrong. Whether you think Edward Snowden is a hero for revealing how the National Security Agency secretly and unlawfully gathered information on Americans or is a traitor for doing do, he did not flee to Russia. He tried to fly from Hong Kong to Ecuador with a stopover in Russia to change planes. That’s where the State Department inexplicably pulled his U.S. passport, stranding him in Russia. The State Department should explain how that happened.

Unfortunately, the article did not explain how Snowden ended up in Russia, which could have informed the headline writer. Even headline writers need to get the facts right.

Carol Anderson, Bethesda

Visual storytelling of ‘Flashbacks’ was exceptional

Reading Patrick M. Reynolds’s last “Flashbacks” panel on Sept. 25 elicited a sense of loss. I enjoyed his visual storytelling for years, and my emotions were clearly acknowledging the long-term value he brought to my life.

Though some people see the Comics section as an idle waste of time, I, as a visually communicative person, see them as an exceptionally delicious form of emotion and thought-provoking entertainment and education. I’m not a cover-to-cover reader of the Comics section. Just a person who cherry-picks the tantalizing bits to start my day with a laugh, a nod or a head shake.

I thank Reynolds for adding interest, quality and a reminder to our lives that history can be a teacher. As Benjamin Franklin said, “Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other.”

Mark Koenig, Bethesda

For the past 30 years, I have enjoyed Patrick M. Reynolds’s cartoon strip “Flashbacks,” which provided great historical insights to the story of D.C., and its people. I was sad to hear he will now retire; he will be missed by loyal readers, including me.

I was especially touched by his last strip about the Baby Lift from Vietnam in 1975. Like Reynolds, my wife and I went to New York to pick up our adopted child from the Baby Lift. His strip brought back warm memories.

I thank Reynolds and The Post for supporting his work.

Norman Hicks, Falls Church

‘Squishing’ disrespects the work of cartoonists

The Sept. 27 Style article “Shrinking of comics pages draws concerns for cartoonists” was illuminating about the plight of the shrinking comics page. I fondly remember two print sections of comics in the Sunday Post, and that was when the pages were larger, too. But an equally distressing pattern is the literal shrinking of the comics. Or, more properly, “squishing.”

In the Sunday Post comics print edition, it appears someone dropped an anvil on “Barney & Clyde” and “Liõ.” For some time now, they have been squished down into a (*ahem*) cartoon version of themselves. I understand there are more important things printed (or pixelated) in The Post these days than the Sunday comics, and there have always been space constraints to contend with. But the artists who labor over these clever episodes of wit and design deserve their work to be viewed as they intended.

Please display all the strips in their full glory and halt my weekly fits of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Harry St. Ours, Boyds

Johnson is a surprising omission in fashion column

I was surprised that in her Sept. 26 column on Iman, “Fashion meets humanity,” Robin Givhan omitted Beverly Johnson, an iconic presence in fashion and modeling for women of color in the mid-1970s.

Although Johnson did not achieve the international fame and glory of Iman, she was the first woman of color to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974, two years before Iman. There is no doubt as to Iman’s beauty, business acumen, and African heritage and refugee backstory that led her to fame and fortune. This, combined with being married to superstar David Bowie, secured her dominance in the fashion world. However, when covering the history of iconic women in fashion, Givhan should have noted that Iman was not the first trailblazer in the field.

As a young South Asian girl growing up in an all-White community in Potomac who was interested in fashion, I was very inspired to see Johnson on the cover of Glamour and Vogue. Her contribution to the industry should not have been ignored or played down.

Nabila Altafullah, Haymarket

Shocking words from a former Cathedral dean

I was shocked that the Sept. 22 Metro article reporting on Washington National Cathedral’s beautiful service for Queen Elizabeth II, “Sharing a past, uniting in grief,” included a quote from a former Cathedral dean, Gary Hall, stating that “kings are these useless goofballs that dress up but don’t have authority.” This was a huge detriment as we join our British friends mourning the loss of their queen and, at the same time, keeping King Charles III, the royal family and all of Britain in our prayers.

Barbara E. Miller, Washington

Weighing in on the use of pronouns

The clever lede in the Sept. 25 Business article “The robots are here. And they are making your tacos.” used “he/him” pronouns to describe a culinary robot. That exemplified (or perhaps critiqued) a broader, troubling trend in journalism and common discourse.

We ought to address humans by whatever pronouns they wish. But robots and virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa and the fry-dunking Flippy are not alive; as they become more sophisticated and humanlike, the problem of blurring the distinction between human and machine will become more significant.

We should formalize the distinction now: The only appropriate pronouns for these creations are “it/its.”

Samuel Klein, Philadelphia

I don’t normally find the “Mike du Jour” comic strip funny, but I rarely find it as offensive as I did the Sept. 27 comic. This strip, mocking people who introduce themselves with pronouns, was reductive at best and transphobic at worst.

Whether or not we think our pronouns are “glaringly obvious” as in the comic, we should all strive to help normalize sharing them for the many transgender and nonbinary folks in the world.

Mia Rothberg, Takoma Park

Kudos to the joys of small-time college football

Please accept a cheer from me, as the father of a James Madison University freshman, for Chuck Culpepper’s uplifting Sept. 26 Sports article about the joys of small-time college football, “Blue Raiders. Dukes. These tiny kingdoms do enchant us.” As someone who attended one of the only state schools in the country without a football team — the University of Vermont — I have had an amazing time this fall cheering on the JMU Dukes as they have taken to the field for a 4-0 start. Even watching them in the rain was pure joy. Not only did they win their second game in a rout, but also my son played his heart out on the saxophone with the Marching Dukes band.

Harrisonburg is indeed a special place, and going 4-0 on the Division 1 level is no small feat for these young men in purple and gold. Until this year, I thought college football was just Michigan vs. Ohio State and Alabama vs. Georgia. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for helping readers understand what I have finally learned: It’s also about a team such as JMU coming back from a 28-3 deficit to upset division rival Appalachian State. Keep up the good work on focusing on the small picture.

Mitch Katz, Falls Church

Don’t forget soccer

Why can’t soccer have its own heading in The Post the way baseball, football and other sports have?

I would like to see more about soccer, especially European soccer (think Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé), in print media. The Sept. 23 Sports article “A band of brothers” was a start.

American football is an activity that has been deified long enough — with injuries such as compound fractures and brain damage. Players have been getting bigger and heavier, and the punishment they deal out to each other is not what human bodies are made to survive.

I know this is absolute heresy in many places in the United States, but soccer, although it is not without injuries, is a beautiful game. American football action is halted constantly. The plays are dictated by one or two people; some elements are so predictable.

Soccer is fast-moving and unpredictable down to the last minute of overtime. In soccer, players have to think on their feet — they have to be nimble as well as tough.

As far as sheer “sport” is concerned, I think soccer wins, hands down (sorry for the pun).

Natalie Ann Mason Gawdiak, Columbia

More data needed in article about sinking cities

I found the Sept. 23 news article “Asian cities are sinking, study finds” quite interesting. However, the statement “the median velocity of land subsistence — the rate at which land is sinking — in each of the 48 coastal cities ranges as much as 16.2 millimeters, or more than 0.6 inches annually” appeared to be lacking information.

A range of values with no other information is not very helpful. (The number of home runs on the 1927 New York Yankees ranged as high as 60. This doesn’t tell you much about the rest of the team, does it?) The original study in Nature Sustainability shows the sink rates are quite skewed. Two cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Chittagong, are sinking at alarming rates of 16.2 and approximately 12mm per year, respectively. (Only a graph was provided.) All other cities are experiencing much smaller rates of sinking — less than 6.5mm — including three cities that are not sinking. The overall picture is far more nuanced when data beyond just the range are presented.

J. Todd Sahlroot, Ellicott City

Rejoicing at the return of Book World

“Come join us,” Michael Dirda wrote in the Sept. 25 Book World. Yes. Yes. I thought you’d never ask. I’ve been waiting for so long that I wondered whether I had misread the announcement that Book World was returning. But no. There it was nestled in The Post at the end of my driveway that Sunday.

Thanks to Dirda and Ron Charles for keeping the book reviews and recommendations alive during the dry spell. A big thanks to The Post for returning this valuable section. And to all the faithful book lovers, read on.

Sheila Janega, Reston

It made my day when I surprisingly found Book World nestled among the pages of the Sept. 25 Post. I’ve been missing it since its demise in 2009, never expecting to read it again. It was a downer when I read that Outlook had been cut, but my spirits were lifted when discovering that Book World has been resurrected. Thanks for this boon to book lovers.

Sharon Klees, Hyattsville

Sincere thanks to The Post for reviving Book World. For the many in the area (and elsewhere) who still are immersed in the world of reading, this is much appreciated. Those of us who still enjoy print are perhaps the most grateful.

David Thomas, Rockville

Thanks for bringing Book World back. It was always the first part of the Sunday paper I read after glancing at the headlines.

I much enjoyed Michael Dirda’s Sept. 25 article revisiting the original, “Book World revisited: Memories of the storm.”

Anthony Bates, Alexandria

Causey proved helpful to federal workers

Mike Causey was far from a household name for most, but he was for me. Though he hung up his typewriter for The Post in 2000, I immediately recognized his name in the obits [“Longtime columnist was must-read for federal workers,” obituaries, Sept. 28]. I enjoyed reading his column when I first moved to the D.C. area, but, more important, he directly made my life better, though it took a while.

There weren’t anywhere near as many retirement investment options for federal employees back in the 1980s, especially for those of us on the old Civil Service Retirement System. But in my first year in D.C., Causey wrote about a somewhat quirky but high-interest, tax-deferred voluntary contribution program for Civil Service Retirement System employees that allowed the funds to be withdrawn without penalty before you retire. I made annual contributions and had a nice little pile of funds that I kind of forgot about — but ultimately used to purchase a vacation cabin in the mountains that I always wanted. And it was before I retired. Thank you, Mike.

Peter J. Marx, Annapolis

Putting 20,000 trillion ants in perspective

The Sept. 20 news article “How many ants on Earth? An ‘unimaginable’ sum, study finds.” reported that there are perhaps 20,000 trillion ants on Earth.

I wanted to quantify 20,000 trillion. Based on the number of characters and spaces in the 26-page A section where the article about ants appeared, The Post could print 524,160 single digits of 1 in that A section. It would require nearly 40 billion such A sections to print 20,000 trillion digits. That number of A sections, at 2 ounces per section, would weigh billions of pounds.

Richard Hobcraft Allan III, Charlottesville

