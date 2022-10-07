Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to go nuclear should be taken seriously, and action must be taken to end those threats. China is the key to world order.
Paul Schoenbaum, Richmond
The Oct. 4 editorial “Deterring disaster” evoked the 1962 Cuban missile crisis as a fitting analogy to today’s danger of the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, leading to a wider war. Most readers will know that the standoff ended when the Soviet Union removed its nuclear-armed missiles from Cuba. Yet the editorial suggested a magical ending — that the Soviet Union “then stood down and took them home.” Though literally correct, no mention was made of the deal that was struck to permit that stand-down. Secretly, the United States promised it would remove its nuclear-armed Jupiter missiles deployed in Turkey, and, publicly, the United States stated we would not invade Cuba.
Settled history describes how the Soviets discovered our earlier missile deployments, perceived them as threatening and so tried their Cuba gambit. Deploying their missiles to Cuba also addressed their wish to forestall a U.S. invasion of the island. But by doing so, they nearly brought about what they had hoped to deter. President John F. Kennedy came to understand our opponents’ motivations and found a diplomatic solution.
By omitting this history, the editorial seemed to suggest that continued pressures on Russia alone will lead to our desired outcomes. That was not the lesson of 1962.
Andrew Portocarrero, Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should seize the recent Russian fallback [“Ukraine drives Russian retreat,” front page, Oct. 5] as an opportunity to start negotiations with Russia.
Prolonging the war only benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin. Disregarding diplomatic isolation and economic sanctions, Mr. Putin seems intent to allow the war to drag on until he restores Russia’s public image and strengthens his own political leadership. Facing Ukraine’s military victories with substantial support from the West, Mr. Putin might resort to more drastic measures to avoid further political embarrassment.
Not since Hiroshima and Nagasaki have nuclear weapons been used in warfare. If Mr. Zelensky remains steadfast with his policy of non-negotiation and the war isn’t ended soon, the sobering possibility of further escalation and potential nuclear warfare might become a reality.
Russia must withdraw from Ukraine; but in return, ethnic Russian minorities should be guaranteed rights and freedoms with international monitoring and safeguards, and Ukraine must not seek NATO membership. These concessions might finally bring peace to the region.
Chris Nassif, Arlington
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.