President Biden is too much of a gentleman and seeminglylacking in street smarts. Saudi Arabia is a case in point [“Biden’s Saudi trip faces new scrutiny after OPEC oil cut,” news, Oct. 7]. Mr. Biden cannot cajole the Saudis to do anything regarding oil production. Their latest move is purely political. Do you ever wonder why LIV Golf tournaments are frequently played on Trump courses? Of course the Saudis would rather have Republicans as a majority in Congress.