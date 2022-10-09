Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In this fall’s race for Maryland attorney general, Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown, an Army veteran with impressive state and federal government experience, is a thoughtful and prepared candidate who would responsibly wield the broad powers of the office he seeks. He would pursue an agenda representing continuity with Brian Frosh, the retiring Democratic incumbent, who is one of Maryland’s most broadly respected public servants.

The Republican candidate, Michael Anthony Peroutka, is ill-suited for public office. An attorney who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council, he has expressed the belief that “Dixie” is the true national anthem; that public schools are a “plank in the Communist manifesto”; that biblical precepts trump state law; and that Maryland officials should be criminally prosecuted for covid-19 public health measures — “atrocities,” in Mr. Peroutka’s view. The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he said, were an inside job; he has also argued that the pandemic was somehow planned.

The Post endorses Mr. Brown.

Having been elected to Congress in 2016, he mounted his campaign for attorney general this year on a solid platform that emphasizes public safety and crime, with an eye on the epidemic of gun violence that has wracked Baltimore. Along those lines, he would push for an overhaul of Maryland’s broken juvenile justice system, which is widely perceived as adept mainly at turning minors into repeat offenders.

Mr. Brown, who served two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor, also spent 30 years in the Army and Army Reserve as an aviator and lawyer before retiring as a colonel. He earned a Bronze Star in 2004 while deployed to Iraq, where he was one of the nation’s highest-ranking elected officials to serve a tour of duty.

That background has informed Mr. Brown’s tenure over the past six years in Congress, where he has served on the House Armed Services Committee. In that capacity, he pushed for tougher reporting requirements in military prosecutions, requiring record keeping on defendants’ race, ethnicity, gender, age and rank, in order to to spot bias, and he added muscle to investigations and prosecutions in sexual assault cases.

Mr. Brown’s agenda reflects the wide-ranging authorities of the attorney general’s office, which is staffed by more than 450 lawyers plus support personnel. It handles litigation and prosecutions on the state’s behalf, covering civil rights, environmental crimes, consumer protection, antitrust and Medicaid and investment fraud. The office is also responsible for defending the state and its duly enacted laws. Mr. Peroutka — who opposes abortion without exceptions — has said he would not defend Maryland’s abortion statute, which permits the procedure up to the moment of fetal viability.

For Maryland voters, the choice is easy; a victory for Mr. Brown would be a credit to the state.

