The Oct. 4 Style article “The world of ‘nuclear bros’ ” sought to explain the reasoning of some members of the environmental activist community who favor nuclear energy. Essentially, readers were told, nuclear energy is clean energy because it does not burn fossil fuels. Readers were left wondering why other environmentalists do not embrace nuclear energy. Readers were told that those who do not support nuclear energy are needlessly afraid. (Such people are afraid of the “unnatural” and the “mad scientist.”) Only once was an opponent of nuclear power, Erich Pica, quoted as saying that the problems of waste and aging reactors haven’t been solved. Nowhere was there any mention of the obvious nuclear disasters (such as Three Mile Island), the toxicity and the half-life of nuclear waste, or the neighborhoods where this waste is stored. Nor were readers given an explanation of why renewables can never meet our needs.