Michael R. Strain is the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Prime Minister Liz Truss declared that she wants Britain “to do things differently.” At the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham last week, she acknowledged that her efforts to achieve this have produced substantial political and market volatility. “Whenever there is change,” she said, “there is disruption.”

That is an understatement. In reaction to her proposals to cut taxes and subsidize energy costs, the pound plunged and gilt yields soared. Economists expressed concern about the sustainability of U.K. debt. Some political commentators called for her premiership to come to a swift end.

But markets and commentators have wildly overreacted. Much of what Truss has proposed is perfectly sensible.

The prime minister is absolutely right to focus on economic growth. Britain is the only Group of Seven country with a smaller economy today than in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. In the 40 quarters preceding the pandemic, its economy grew at an annual rate of less than 2 percent more than half the time.

Several of the prime minister’s proposals would likely boost economic growth by increasing private investment in Britain, which has been troublingly low for years and lags behind that in other nations. The government’s tax plan would cancel a scheduled increase in the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 19 percent and would make permanent a temporary increase in the annual investment allowance, letting businesses deduct the full cost of qualifying plants and machinery up to 1 million pounds in the first year.

These changes, by increasing after-tax returns, would strengthen investment over the longer term, which in turn would boost productivity. This is much needed, as weak productivity growth threatens wages, incomes and mobility. In addition, Truss’s plan calls for reviewing ways to expand tax relief for research and development expenses as a way to support the basic research that fuels long-term prosperity.

The prime minister’s plan also involves deregulation. For example, Truss would accelerate the completion of infrastructure projects by reducing the scope of environmental impact assessments. She would also reduce the tax on property transactions, creating a more fluid housing market and increasing economic efficiency and labor mobility.

The most questionable parts of the plan are the income tax cuts. Reducing the basic rate of income tax by one percentage point, to 19 percent, will fuel consumption at a time when the Bank of England is attempting to curb inflation. But after concerning rhetoric during the leadership election about the independence of the central bank, the prime minister was clear: “It is right that interest rates are independently set by the Bank of England and that politicians do not decide on this.”

The prime minister’s proposal to eliminate the 45 percent tax bracket on incomes above 150,000 pounds per year — the top 1.1 percent — was also unwise in the current fiscal and economic environment, heavily criticized and ultimately scrapped. “I get it and I have listened,” Truss said.

The energy subsidies are hard for an economist to swallow. By shielding the public from high prices, they would reduce incentive to change behavior: turning off the lights when you leave a room, donning an extra sweater. But other European countries are pursuing broadly similar policies, and there are simply no good solutions for the government when average household energy bills are set to spike because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And these subsidies are not economic stimulus — they merely shift the responsibility for absorbing high energy costs from the private to the public sector.

So yes, there are legitimate grounds here for concern and criticism. But Britain is not collapsing. In fact, there is much here to support.

Fortunately, the hyperbole seems to have subsided, and markets have stabilized. Following an intervention by the Bank of England to provide emergency liquidity to the financial system and the government’s decision not to scrap the 45 percent rate, the pound recovered its losses. Britain’s 10-year borrowing rate is less than half a percentage point above the U.S. rate — a relatively small gap.

But stability isn’t enough. The plan’s rollout was botched and created a credibility crisis for the government. Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the exchequer, must convince markets and the public that their plan is reasonable. They need to explain why the energy subsidies are the best of a set of bad options, and why their tax and regulatory changes will boost growth.

Credibility also requires them to clearly state where they plan to cut spending to move toward fiscal balance. And the government needs to flesh out its plans for deregulating child care, agriculture, infrastructure, housing and land use.

In Birmingham, Truss took off the green eyeshades: “Low growth isn’t just numbers on a spreadsheet.” Indeed, slow growth means fewer opportunities for economic advancement. It means conflict over distribution. It means workers’ talents underutilized and energy untapped. It means dimmed aspirations and more modest dreams for the future.

Truss’s economic agenda is a work in progress. It got off to a bad start. But by focusing on growth, the prime minister is clearly pushing Britain in the right direction.

