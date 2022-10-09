The Oct. 1 editorial “ Judicial overreach in Maryland ” posited that Judge James A. Bonifant overreached his authority in ruling mail-in ballots can be counted before Election Day. In fact, the judge acted decisively and correctly. Elections should be decided promptly after polls close, and we can now be confident that will happen in Maryland.

With about 500,000 Marylanders having requested mail-in ballots, the Maryland State Board of Elections petitioned the court that waiting until Election Day to count a likely record number of mailed-in ballots constitutes an emergency. The court ruled an emergency indeed exists and ruled that the board can begin counting mailed-in ballots without delay. As Judge Bonifant stated in his ruling, “There is no doubt that the increased number of mail-in ballots will have an enormous affect on the process of this election. Mandatory deadlines will be missed if the court takes no action.”