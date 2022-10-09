Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I was fascinated to read in the Oct. 4 editorial “For D.C. elections” that the D.C. Council is now too liberal. Tackling the housing crisis, ensuring a living wage, reforming our criminal justice system and improving child and family outcomes in D.C. are not “ideological goals” but rather urgent problems that demand “pragmatic solutions” of the sort that D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Ward 3 Democratic nominee Matthew Frumin have advanced. Even a cursory read of The Post’s Metro section each day makes that abundantly clear.

Clifford Johnson, Washington

I found the editorial endorsements of the D.C. Council’s at-large seats puzzling at best. Elected in 2014 as an independent, Elissa Silverman has served D.C. citizens and workers, fighting for higher minimum wages and paid leave, affordable housing, safer neighborhoods and much more, and all without any corporate donations, unlike those who earned endorsements.

Endorsements by D.C. nurses, public school teachers, grocery workers and Attorney General Karl A. Racine should give voters an idea of the depth of her commitment to serving D.C. citizens. To dismiss her record of service and achievement as an “ideological tilt” is an insult to someone who has a long and admirable record of public service.

Mary F. Hanley, Washington

In 2016, D.C. voters approved a referendum endorsing statehood for the District of Columbia, with almost 80 percent supporting it. Despite years of advocating for full citizenship and voting rights for D.C., The Post inexplicably ignored this overwhelming expression of the popular will in D.C., endorsing a candidate who supports “retrocession” of D.C. to Maryland. Neither Maryland nor D.C. supports retrocession.

We in D.C. should not have to give up our very existence to right the 221-year-old error that today disenfranchises 700,000 people.

As Post editorials and op-eds have repeatedly explained, statehood for D.C. can be achieved by an act of Congress (like that for the 37 states admitted since the Constitution was ratified). The Post should be consistent in its support of H.R. 51 and endorse only those candidates who actually believe in the will of D.C. voters on this question central to D.C. and democracy.

Lorelie S. Masters and Jamal Holtz, Washington

The writers are founders of the DC Statehood PAC.

