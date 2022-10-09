Maury Wills, whom a Post Sports reporter called the “greatest baseball player to come out of D.C.,” died last month. The year of Wills’s National League MVP award, 1962, was marked by an incredible pennant race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, ending with a Giants victory in a three-game playoff. Not only did Wills break Ty Cobb’s stolen-base record and win MVP, but he also beat out the great Willie Mays, who had an incredible season of his own, batting .304 with 49 home runs and 141 runs batted in.