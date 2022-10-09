Maury Wills, whom a Post Sports reporter called the “greatest baseball player to come out of D.C.,” died last month. The year of Wills’s National League MVP award, 1962, was marked by an incredible pennant race between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, ending with a Giants victory in a three-game playoff. Not only did Wills break Ty Cobb’s stolen-base record and win MVP, but he also beat out the great Willie Mays, who had an incredible season of his own, batting .304 with 49 home runs and 141 runs batted in.
In more than 60 years as a sports fan, I have never experienced crowd enthusiasm greater than when Wills got on base. Everyone was up, hollering, “Go, Maury, go!” And if Sandy Koufax happened to be pitching, then I and my fellow 10-year-old fanatics could not have been happier.
Wills and Koufax were subjected to the kind of hate mail that poisons our culture and makes life so difficult for those who endure it. But Wills and Koufax were tough and brave — and they were loved by all of us who filled the brand-new, beautiful Dodger Stadium, sitting in our $2 bleacher seats, with Vin Scully’s voice everywhere in the air. Go, Maury, go!
Steve Selby, Falls Church