The terrain on which the midterms are to be fought is now set. The GOP has the high ground. Republicans, it is clear, now believe they are heading for a big win in November — one that will return the GOP to control of both chambers of Congress, check President Biden’s enormous ambitions and install needed oversight over the sprawling federal administrative state.

Here’s a condensed version of the closing GOP argument in almost every race across the country this political season: “Funds that could go toward up to 87,000 new IRS agents, $400 billion in gifts to student-loan borrowers — lawyers, doctors, Wall Streeters among them — double-digit inflation in grocery stores and gas prices rising again. Stock markets way down. Crime and migration surging. Public education in a shambles. The military ‘woke and broke.’ Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran threatening.”

Expect to hear that a lot. Democrats and fact checkers quarrel with much of that GOP’s litany — especially those 87,000 IRS “agents.” Pointing out that many of the new hires stemming from billions in new funding for the agency will not be tax agents, Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler concluded that the “figure is wildly exaggerated.” But elections are not won on the difference between “agents” and “full-time employees.”

The closing argument thus combines to form a powerful reason for rebuking President Biden on Nov. 8. Democrats can argue that more IRS enforcement is a good thing. That a once-a-century pandemic hurt kids’ learning and our commercial supply chains. That the bug-out in Afghanistan was not only inevitable but begun by Biden’s predecessor. That the United States is backing both Ukraine and Taiwan.

But the five weeks before an election is not the time for operatives to be arguing details against broad, resonant themes. It is certainly not the time to be on the defensive over the entire issue set. Voting began over a week ago in Minnesota, ballots are flying out across the land and early voting locations are opening.

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is trying to keep expectations low, so that any change in control of the House is regarded at the huge win that it would be. But some Republicans tell me they anticipate 25 or more pick-ups when the counting is done. In the contested Senate races, the Democrats’ alleged “summer momentum” over the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the student-loan forgiveness (a bailout now missing from pretty much every Democratic stump speech, so politically toxic a choice has it proven) turned out to be as sturdy as Russian lines around the Ukrainian city of Lyman.

Last week, Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP nominee for Senate, got hit high and low by a Daily Beast story — one not independently verified by The Post at this point — that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. But the former star University of Georgia running back powered through his bad day like just another game in his storied career. Walker’s enormous reservoir of good will in the Peach State has previously lifted him over charges about his past and seem likely to do so again.

So that leads to the important question: What can Republicans do with majorities in the Senate and House? The answer isn’t the same as the closing argument, though there is overlap.

First, stop the spending madness and fund the military. Both chambers can conduct rigorous oversight. The Senate will push aside the most radical of Biden’s judicial nominees. While a retirement from the Supreme Court in spring 2023 would lead to hearings for a Biden pick, expect a returned-to-majority leader Mitch McConnell to stop all judicial nominees when the calendar turns from 2023 to 2024.

McCarthy has also promised to set up a long overdue “Select Committee on China,” which could become permanent (as it should) and to consider a second, time-limited special panel to inquire into the last 90 days of our 20-year war in Afghanistan, focused on the central question: “Who was responsible for the collapse?” Such a focused inquiry would hear from witnesses, assign accountability and issue its report within three or four months, sources tell me. Good. The Americans who fought there and families of those who died there deserve to know what happened.

Could comprehensive immigration reform be coupled with completion of the border wall? Perhaps. But the certainty is that overall spending will drop in absolute terms even as the Defense Department budget rises. A $ 31 trillion debt cannot be ignored.

Divided government works best after the excess of a one-party presidency and Congress. No radical reversal of recent legislation, but timely brakes and oversight. They are coming.

