I am heartsick, absolutely, totally heartsick because of Kathleen Parker’s report on the cruel, inhumane treatment of pigs in the pork industry [“ How much cruelty is a pork chop worth? ,” op-ed, Oct. 5]. I cannot shake the image of a 500-pound pregnant sow confined for 16 weeks (!) in a metal cage that is too small for her to turn around or stretch her legs. That jolted me to the depths of my soul. I howled. I had the urge to lash out against — against what? The callous men and women who prod these helpless animals into the cages? The pork industry?

I’ve calmed down a bit. Lashing out is futile; it’s violence begetting violence. However, I, and anyone with an ounce of compassion, can and should expose and fight this practice with their whole heart, pocketbook, vote and prayer.

Dozens of substantial pork buyers, such as Costco, McDonald’s and Oscar Mayer, already require their suppliers to deliver pork produced without extreme animal confinement, and the pork industry continues to develop economically feasible models to adjust to these market demands, many of which are more restrictive than the California requirements. The citizens of California are a collective market, and, as with the many restaurants, grocery stores and other buyers of pork whose governing boards insist on crate-free pork supply, California must retain the right to choose a different version of the product than the one the NPPC wants to sell.