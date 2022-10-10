Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) lawyer admitted on Oct. 6 that Maryland intends to start demolition on Oct. 13 of the Historic Nice Bridge crossing the Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia. This is after Mr. Hogan first announced to fanfare that the new bridge under construction would have bicycle and pedestrian facilities, only to do an about-face when construction was set to begin. The new bridge design is unsafe for cyclists and prohibits the use by walkers and hikers even though it can connect the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail on both sides of the Potomac.