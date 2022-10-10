Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) lawyer admitted on Oct. 6 that Maryland intends to start demolition on Oct. 13 of the Historic Nice Bridge crossing the Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia. This is after Mr. Hogan first announced to fanfare that the new bridge under construction would have bicycle and pedestrian facilities, only to do an about-face when construction was set to begin. The new bridge design is unsafe for cyclists and prohibits the use by walkers and hikers even though it can connect the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail on both sides of the Potomac.
The Nice Bridge must not be destroyed, at least until the next governor of Maryland has an opportunity to study whether the bridge can be repurposed and become a world-class bicycle and pedestrian bridge for the enjoyment of present and future generations.
Once the Nice Bridge is destroyed there is no do-over. The great Republican President Theodore Roosevelt urged in 1907, “The one characteristic more essential than any other is foresight.” That foresight was also fortunately found in turning back attempts to eliminate bicycle and pedestrian lanes on the design of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. We urgently need that vision once more for a historic bridge that can last generations.
David G. Brickley, Woodbridge
The writer is president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates and former director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.